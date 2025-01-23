Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headlines this Thursday morning.

Celtic return ‘on’ for Jota as duo prepare for exits

While news broke last night that Kyogo Furuhashi was edging closer to a move to Rennes for a fee of £10million, in-demand winger Luis Palma also appears to be edging closer to the Celtic Park exit door with Sunderland, Stoke City, Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers as well as ‘several’ European clubs said to be chasing the Honduran, according to reports.

The Honduran has struggled for game time this season, and lined up to complete a loan move to La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano. However, when FIFA slapped a transfer ban on the Spanish side, that move appeared to fall through, with Palma on the bench for last night’s 1-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League. The report claims the 25-year-old is ‘keen’ on a move away from Glasgow as he goes search of regular first-team football.

In more positive news for Celtic fans, it is claimed a return for fan’s favourite Jota is ‘on’, according to the Daily Record. The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour with Rennes head coach Jorge Sampaoli, and has been revealed that Celtic are now ‘exploring’ a deal that would see Jota return to Glasgow this month.

Kyogo is set to depart Celtic. | SNS Group

Hibs ‘closing in’ on ex-Barca man

Hibs head coach David Gray is ‘closing in’ on his first signing of the January transfer window as they to supercharge their push for a top six berth. The Easter Road boss is said to be close to completing a move for 26-year old Gambian midfielder Alasana Manneh from Danish outfit Odense Boldklub,

Once of Barcelona’s B team, he also enjoyed a stint club Gornik Zabrze before signing for Odense on a three-year deal in 2022. Capped 12 times by his country, the player is best played as a defensive midfielder and was a key member of Gambia’s Africa Cup of Nations squad in 2023. Manneh sees his contract run out in the summer, and is thought to be keen on a new challenge, which has led Hibs to make a move for the player.

Hibs head coach is hopeful of adding Alasana Manneh to his squad this month. | SNS Group

Ex-Hearts and Rangers man released

Former Hearts and Rangers midfielder David Templeton is on the lookout for a new club after departing Drumchapel United. Once a £500,000 signing for the Ibrox club, the 36-year-old bagged a memorable goal against Liverpool for Hearts in a Europa League playoff clash at Anfield, but has endured a nomadic career since that has taken him to Raith Rovers, Rangers, Hamilton and Burton Albion over the last decade.

He temporarily retired from football in November 2021 before changing the decision in order to sign part-time with the West of Scotland Football League club, where he has been for the last three years. A statement from Drumchapel reads: “Drumchapel Utd can announce that David Templeton has left the club. We would like to thank 'Temps' for his service to the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”

David Templeton in action for Rangers in July 2014 | SNS Group

Four Rangers exits ‘expected’

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is to ‘cull’ his squad this month, as his planned Rangers rebuild continue with four exits ‘expected’ before the window slams shut. Young midfielder Alex Lowry completed a move to Wycombe Wanderers earlier in the week to become the first Ibrox departure of the window, and now four others are ‘expected’ to join him, as per reports.