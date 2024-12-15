Scales-Cerny incident irks Belgian after ‘cruel’ defeat in cup final

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers manager Philippe Clement believes that his team were denied a clear penalty kick during their Premier Sports Cup final defeat by Celtic, claiming that VAR should have intervened to help out referee John Beaton when Vaclav Cerny had his shirt pulled by Liam Scales.

The contentious incident happened moments after the start of extra time following a thrilling 3-3 draw in the regulation 90 minutes. Scales clearly tugged Cerny’s shirt as he tried to break free, with Beaton awarding a free-kick. There was no public announcement of a check by VAR Alan Muir, but images surfaced at the end of the match showing a still of the Celtic defender holding the Czech winger’s shirt on the 18-yard line. Clement said that his phone was “full of messages” that in his eyes proved Rangers should have been given a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic went on to lift the trophy, prevailing 5-4 in the shootout after Ridvan Yilmaz missed the only effort from 12 yards. Earlier in the match, Nedim Bajrami had put Rangers ahead at the break, only for Celtic to roar back with goals from Greg Taylor and Daizen Maeda to lead 2-1 on the hour mark. Mohamed Diomande equalised on 75 minutes and while Celtic thought they’d won on 86 minutes through Nicolas Kuhn, Danilo forced extra time a minute later.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement believes his team should have been given a penalty for a foul on Vaclav Cerny. | SNS Group

The non-award of the penalty dominated Clement’s thoughts thereafter, claiming that Muir should have intervened to help out the on-field official Beaton.

“Football can be amazing great and amazing fun,” said Clement. “It can be very cruel. This was a really cruel one. I think my team deserved more today, creating more chances than the opponent. Coming back in a good way and losing with penalties at the end, it stays a casino game at that moment.

“But also, I don't know if you saw the images back, but my phone is overloaded with the penalty situation with Cerny. I get hundreds of messages now about that. That's also a really decisive moment in the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he had spoken to Beaton about the incident, Clement continued: “Of course, he cannot see that moment. But he didn't get the communication from the VAR to come to watch the screen, which for me is a really weird situation. At least there's no look about that kind of situation in this kind of game, about the situation that the referee can make a decision in.

“I didn't see it at the time because I still have quite good eyes, but I cannot see that much distance if the foot is outside or inside or on the line. But but my phone is full of messages from everybody. I don't know. So those are things I cannot control.

Clement consoled defender Ridvan Yilmaz after his penalty miss. | SNS Group

“I know that all of you like to dig deep into things. So maybe it's also a very important moment to dig into that, about why there's no communication in that moment about a big decision like that, because it's clear for everybody it's a game-decisive decision.”

Clement expressed pride at his team’s performance and for the way they showed energy just 72 hours after facing Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's why I would not like to be here to speak about the penalty because I want to speak about the team,” he continued. “What they did today, how brave they were after a big European night on Thursday, giving a lot against Tottenham.

“Two days less recovery and showing the physical level they showed today. Also the team spirit, the mentality, but also good football. I think it was a really good game for Scottish football, this final, from both sides.

“And that everybody only can be happy about that, but of course you want to win that trophy. But we had to do then a lot of things extra to get it to our side, if you don't get a penalty like that ...”

Clement consoled Yilmaz after his penalty miss in the shootout and said that the Turk had been hitting them well in training. “It's a very tough moment for him,” said Clement. “I spoke already with him. There are a lot of big names in football who are big stars in world football, who missed penalties or even didn't put the ball on target. So he took his responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danilo forced extra time with this header. | SNS Group

“We've been practising the penalties all season. He did really well in that way, in the trainings. So it's part of football and I'm proud of guys who take responsibility in those moments. So that's part of being a football player.”

Clement will now need to lift his players following the defeat, with their next match at home to Dundee on Saturday. “We don't need to speak about titles if you're so many points behind,” the Belgian added. “We need to focus game by game to get the points and to focus on that.