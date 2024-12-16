Cruel Celtic persecution of Rangers - why this cup win means more as dancing dad steals show

Celtic claim historically significant Hampden victory

“Eyes on the prize,” commanded the banner at the Rangers end of the ground. Once the pyro smoke had stopped swirling - quite a long, long time after it, in fact - and with the Ibrox side having been cruelly permitted to believe things might turn out differently this time, Celtic kept their nerve to swipe the League Cup from the grasp of their rivals. They have also succeeded in putting clear daylight between themselves and Rangers in this ancient story of oneupmanship.

While Brendan Rodgers' side were taken to the very brink, they showed they had no intention of being deflected from their purpose. Part of this objective seems to involve finding new and ever more cruel ways of rubbing Rangers’ nose in it. After Adam Idah's last-minute winner in the Scottish Cup final, here was a more psychologically complex way of eviscerating the Ibrox side, who had pegged them back twice – with two minutes of normal time left in the latter case - having also taken the lead.

With so much on the line, it was hardly surprising that both sides proved so unwilling to yield. The teams shared six goals in a thriller for the ages before Daizen Maeda, who had already struck with a thrilling solo effort to underline his status as hammerer of Rangers, walked towards the penalty mark at 6.19pm with the chance to secure a lot more than just the League Cup.

Celtic players celebrate after winning the Premier Sports Cup final following a penalty shoot-out against Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The players had not only been playing for themselves and their teammates but also the ghosts of yesteryear who had worn the colours. The trophy count stood at Rangers 118 Celtic 118 at kick off. It remained on that knife edge until a penalty shootout to end all penalty shootouts. No pressure, lads.

In the circumstances, the quality of the kicks was exceptional. The first six were all tucked tidily away. Then up stepped substitute Ridvan Yilmaz, who saw Kasper Schmeichel dive low to his left to claw out the young Turk’s effort.

Reo Hatate converted the next effort before some confusion reigned. Nobody from the Rangers players strung out along the halfway line took a step forward. Instead, goalkeeper Jack Butland hung around the spot. It soon became clear that he would take the next, crucial kick. He had to score and did, with a well-struck effort into the corner. Still, it perhaps says everything about this Rangers team that they were relying on the goalie at such a pivotal stage.

Butland was still the man shouldering their hopes a few moments later, though in more orthodox style. He was their last chance unless Maeda missed the target. The winger didn’t. He put the ball in, to Butland's right. Celtic now move ahead of their great rivals on major honours for the first time since the late 1930s.

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is consoled by his team-mates after missing the crucial penalty in the shootout defeat to Celtic. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Ange Postecoglou, perhaps watching in a hotel on the south coast prior to Tottenham Hotspur’s duel with Southampton, might have allowed himself a wry smile. Over 18 months since leaving Celtic and just a few days after reacquainting himself with life in this particular goldfish bowl when returning to Ibrox with his current team, the Australian was still having a say in an Old Firm derby.

Maeda and Reo Hatate, two gifts left from his time in charge, converted penalties with the former also putting his team 2-1 in front. Kyogo Furuhashi, another Ange recruit, also made his mark, if not in the way expected. The Japanese striker had one of his quieter games before watching in horror as Mohamed Diomande’s shot clipped off his foot to make it 2-2 with 16 minutes left. It was Kyogo’s last touch before being replaced by Idah.

What a game this was and it was not over yet. Not by a long shot. It was already gearing up to be an all-time classic. Billowing smoke from pyro devices smuggled in by both sets of fans delayed the start. “No tifo more pyro,” was the unequivocal message from Celtic fans, or at least those associated with their Green Brigade corps.

On this issue at least the Rangers supporters seemed to be firmly in accordance. Reports were already filtering through of running battles in the city centre. Fans flinging fireworks at each other was one eye-opening detail. Mercifully, they resisted doing so inside the ground. The players traded goals instead on an afternoon that produced so many positive vignettes. Danilo’s dad dancing – as in the Rangers striker's dad, yes, dancing – was among the most memorable. The substitute rescued Rangers to prompt some samba moves in the area reserved for players’ families.

SNS Group

Two minutes earlier Nicolas Kuhn had scored what seemed certain to be Celtic’s winner after 86 minutes, when he calmly side-footed past a ruck of bodies after Arne Engels had played the killer cutback following a sweeping move. Danilo, who had replaced Nedim Bajrami after 85 minutes, got in front of Anthony Ralston to head home Vaclav Cerny’s penetrating cross to send his old man reeling down a flight of Hampden stairs. The fact Danilo Snr was stretching a Rangers scarf above his head at the same time made this feat all the more impressive.

Maybe this was going to be Rangers’ day after all. Bajrami had given the Ibrox side the lead after tapping home. Schmeichel could only touch to one side a shot from Hamza Igamane, with Greg Taylor gifting possession to the striker following a loose pass.

The Celtic full back redeemed himself with the equaliser nine minutes after half time, with his effort helped by a deflection off Nico Raskin. And then merry hell broke loose, with Maeda putting his side in front after the unfortunate Raskin was short with a header.

