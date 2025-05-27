One of the greatest footballers to ever grace the Ibrox turf, Rangers legend Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne turns 58 years old today.

Signed in July 1995 from Lazio, the club paid a fee of £4.3million for the Geordie midfielder, who went on to become a club legend glittering three season period in Glasgow. A spell that not only left a mark on Gers faithful, but also Gascoigne himself.

Included in the club’s Hall of Fame list in 2006, Gascoigne won two Scottish titles, one Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup during his time in Glasgow, alongside several individual honours. Gazza was named PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year and SFWA Footballer of the Year in 1996, before departing for Middlesbrough for £3.45 million in March 1998, in a switch he later admitted he wish he’d never had to make.

Arguably one of the club’s greatest midfielders of all time, we look back on the best quotes about his ex-boss Walter Smith, team mate Ian Durrant and - of course - the Rangers fans he adored so much to celebrate his birthday.

1 . On how much he loved playing at Rangers... "I there was anything I could turn the clock back to, it would be just getting off the aeroplane at Glasgow Airport and joining Glasgow Rangers Football Club. I would do those two years over and over again for the rest of my life" | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . On proving people wrong... "I remember the press saying I wasn't going to do well up there. I just won everything. Players' player - the lot. I just really enjoyed my football" | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . On his first meeting with Walter Smith... “When I spoke to Walter he asked me what I was missing in football and I told him it was playing with a smile on my face. I wasn’t getting that in Italy and he told me I would get that here and he was spot on" | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales