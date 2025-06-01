Here's when Scottish Premiership clubs can start to make transfers, and when the summer transfer window closes.

With the Scottish Premiership season now over, fans across the country are firmly focussed on the upcoming transfer window as they ponder how their starting XI’s may look come the beginning of the 2025/25 season.

Rangers takeover from the Andrew Cavanagh-led consortium already has Ibrox regulars dizzy with anticipation as they await news of incoming transfers, while Celtic fans are hopeful of some big name additions as they look to continue their domination of the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs, Dundee United and Aberdeen supporters will also be keen to see who their clubs target after qualifying for Europe, while newly promoted sides Falkirk and Livingston will hoping they do enough in the transfer market as they look to establish themselves back in the top flight.

But when does the transfer window officially open in the Scottish Premiership - and how long do clubs have to sign players before the transfer deadline arrives?

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership summer transfer window:

When does the Scottish Premiership transfer window open 2025/26?

In a rather unusual fashion, the transfer window is will be split into two separate parts due to the FIFA World Club Cup.

Alongside the English Premier League and several others major league, the Scottish Premiership transfer window opens early this year. It officially opened today (June 1) due to an ‘exceptional registration period’, this is done to allow participating clubs to sign players to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup. This window closes on Tuesday 10 June.

The Scottish Premiership transfer window will then reopen on Monday 16 June.

When does the transfer window close UK, when is transfer deadline day

The transfer window is scheduled to close on on Monday, 1 September at 7pm BST for Scottish Premiership, England Premier League, and EFL clubs.

The phrase ‘deal sheet’ is being used more frequently on deadline day due to the number of last minute deals often made in the run up to the window closing. A deal sheet effectively means if a deal is agreed between two clubs late in the day, additional time may be given by the Scottish FA to complete and submit relevant documentation and paperwork. This can be sent to authorities to indicate the transfer agreement has been reached. This gives clubs an additional two hours to complete all remaining paperwork that would conclude the deal.

League agreements: Clubs are able to agree transfer with teams from other leagues that have closed transfer windows, and then complete the deals once their own window opens

Free agents: The most obvious exception is that of free agents. If a player is without a club and available as a free agent, clubs in Scotland are able to sign and register the player without an exception.