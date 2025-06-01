£10m winger signs, Cerny returns, free agent joins - Rangers dream XI if transfer rumours are true amid 49ers takeover
The summer transfer window is a little over a fortnight away from opening, and Rangers transfer rumours are already well underway following the confirmed takeover of the club from the Andrew Cavanagh-led consortium involving 49ers Enterprises.
While the appointment of a new manager will surely take precedent first, Rangers fans are already hopeful the new owners can dig deep in order to revamp a squad that finished a full 17 points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.
The departures of Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Leon Balogun have already been confirmed this summer, with the trio’s contract at Ibrox coming to an end, while several names are already linked as potential incomings at Ibrox over the next few months.
But what would Rangers starting XI come the first game of the season, scheduled for August 2, if the recent transfer rumours were true?
Here, The Scotsman look at how Rangers dream starting XI could look if the rumours are accurate and true - though, that can never be guaranteed, as we know!
