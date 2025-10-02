How to watch Sturm Graz v Rangers

Rangers will look to get their first points on the board in the Europa League when they face Sturm Graz in Austria on Thursday night.

Russell Martin’s side were beaten 1-0 by Genk at Ibrox in their league phase opener last week with former Celtic striker Hyeon-gyu Oh scoring a second half winner for the Belgians after Mohamed Diomande had been red carded for the home side shortly before the half-time interval.

The result piled more pressure on Martin, who is facing calls to be sacked after losing 9-1 on aggregate to Club Brugge in the Champions League play-offs and overseeing the club’s worst start to a league season in 47 years, although he secured his first win in the Scottish Premiership at the sixth attempt with a 2-1 victory at Livingston on Sunday thanks to Max Aarons’ injury-time strike.

Sturm Graz, meanwhile, have won five of their opening seven matches in the Austrian Bundesliga and sit second in the table, two points off the top, with a game in hand over leaders Rapid Vienna. They also suffered a defeat in their Europa League opener, going down 2-0 away to Danish side Midtjylland, having dropped out of the Champions League play-offs following a 6-2 aggregate defeat to Bodo/Glimt.

Sturm Graz host Rangers in the Europa League at the Merkur Stadium in Graz, Austria on Thursday. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sturm Graz v Rangers match details

The Europa League match takes place at the Merkur Stadium in Graz, Austria on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Sturm Graz v Rangers TV channel

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7.45pm.

Sturm Graz v Rangers live stream

Subscribers can live stream the game via the discovery plus website and app.

Sturm Graz v Rangers team news

Midfielder Lyall Cameron trained with the Rangers squad ahead of their trip to Austria, having missed five matches after picking up an injury against Club Brugge. Mohamed Diomande is suspended after his red card against Genk with Rabbi Matondo and Dujon Sterling remain sidelined through injury.

Sturm Graz have received a boost with Georgian playmaker Otar Kiteishvili declared available after missing the past two matches due to returning to his homeland to deal with unspecified family issues.

Sturm Graz v Rangers referee and VAR

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by countrymen Abdullah Ozkara and Bersan Duran. Clay Ruperti from the Netherlands is on VAR duty, assisted by Bert Put of Belgium.