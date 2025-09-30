Rangers will aim to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they face Sturm Graz in the Europa League at the Merkur Arena on Thursday night (kick-off: 8pm).

A first-half goal from James Tavernier, coupled with a dramatic 94th-minute strike from Max Aarons, gave head coach Russell Martin his first win as Rangers manager as they defeated Livingston 2-1 on Sunday, and now he will turn his attention to the Europa League as they visit the Austrian champions later this week.

Despite winning two of their last three games, the pressure remains high on the Rangers head coach, with fans still calling for his dismissal after a disastrous start to his reign at Ibrox meant he had overseen the club’s worst start to a league campaign since 1978, and he has several decisions to make ahead of the trip to southeastern Austria. Who replaces the suspended Mohamed Diomande? Who gets the nod in the striking role, Youssef Chermiti or Bojan Miovski?

As for the hosts, Sturm Graz head coach Christian Ilzer has some injury concerns of his own, but enters the clash boosted by their own last-gasp 1-0 win over Hartberg at the weekend. Just two points behind league leaders Rapid Wien with a game in hand, the Austrian champions have won three of their last four games in all competitions.

Ahead of the game at the Merkur Arena, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Lyall Cameron - Rangers - DOUBT Has missed Rangers' last few games with a knock, but could return for the trip to Austria.

Arjan Malic - Sturm Graz - OUT The young centre-back has been out with a calf injury that he picked up earlier in the season, and is expected to miss out against Rangers.

Max Aarons - Rangers - AVAILABLE Is available again after missing last week's defeat to Genk with suspension. Scored a dramatic late winner against Livingston at the weekend, and will hope to win back his place in the starting XI.