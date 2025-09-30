Russell Martin has decisions to make as he takes his side to Sturm Graz in the Europa League this week. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Russell Martin has decisions to make as he takes his side to Sturm Graz in the Europa League this week. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Sturm Graz v Rangers injury news: 9 out and 1 doubt as Russell Martin weighs up major Europa League decision

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 30th Sep 2025, 08:44 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Sturm Graz v Rangers in the Europa League this Thursday.

Rangers will aim to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they face Sturm Graz in the Europa League at the Merkur Arena on Thursday night (kick-off: 8pm).

A first-half goal from James Tavernier, coupled with a dramatic 94th-minute strike from Max Aarons, gave head coach Russell Martin his first win as Rangers manager as they defeated Livingston 2-1 on Sunday, and now he will turn his attention to the Europa League as they visit the Austrian champions later this week.

Despite winning two of their last three games, the pressure remains high on the Rangers head coach, with fans still calling for his dismissal after a disastrous start to his reign at Ibrox meant he had overseen the club’s worst start to a league campaign since 1978, and he has several decisions to make ahead of the trip to southeastern Austria. Who replaces the suspended Mohamed Diomande? Who gets the nod in the striking role, Youssef Chermiti or Bojan Miovski?

As for the hosts, Sturm Graz head coach Christian Ilzer has some injury concerns of his own, but enters the clash boosted by their own last-gasp 1-0 win over Hartberg at the weekend. Just two points behind league leaders Rapid Wien with a game in hand, the Austrian champions have won three of their last four games in all competitions.

Ahead of the game at the Merkur Arena, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Has missed Rangers' last few games with a knock, but could return for the trip to Austria.

1. Lyall Cameron - Rangers - DOUBT

Has missed Rangers' last few games with a knock, but could return for the trip to Austria. | Gabriel Kuchta Photo: Gabriel Kuchta

Photo Sales
The young centre-back has been out with a calf injury that he picked up earlier in the season, and is expected to miss out against Rangers.

2. Arjan Malic - Sturm Graz - OUT

The young centre-back has been out with a calf injury that he picked up earlier in the season, and is expected to miss out against Rangers. | APA/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Is available again after missing last week's defeat to Genk with suspension. Scored a dramatic late winner against Livingston at the weekend, and will hope to win back his place in the starting XI.

3. Max Aarons - Rangers - AVAILABLE

Is available again after missing last week's defeat to Genk with suspension. Scored a dramatic late winner against Livingston at the weekend, and will hope to win back his place in the starting XI. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Has a wrist injury that will rule him out of the game on Thursday night.

4. Daniil Khudyakov - Sturm Graz - OUT

Has a wrist injury that will rule him out of the game on Thursday night. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Europa LeagueTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice