How to watch St Mirren v Rangers

Russell Martin will go in search of his first league win as Rangers head coach at the third attempt away to St Mirren on Sunday.

Rangers have made a rocky start to their domestic campaign under the former Southampton boss, drawing their opening two Premiership fixtures against Motherwell and Dundee to sit four points behind Celtic in the early standings.

Question marks were also raised over the performance in the 4-2 win over League One part-timers Alloa in the Premier Sports Cup last weekend, while the 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off first leg in midweek led some fans to walk out after Rangers fell three goals behind inside 20 minutes.

Martin could do with a positive result and performance in Paisley as he attempts to win over his doubters ahead of a defining week, with the second leg against Brugge to come on Wednesday before the first Old Firm derby of the season brings Celtic to Ibrox next weekend.

St Mirren will have other ideas as they also look to secure a first league win of the campaign after an opening day 1-0 defeat at Celtic Park was followed by a goalless draw at home to Motherwell. The Saints are on a high, however, after reaching the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals with a penalty shoot-out win over Hearts last weekend.

Rangers remain odds-on favourites to win in Paisley on Sunday but with three top-six finishes behind them, a St Mirren victory would not be the major shock it was formerly viewed as.

St Mirren v Rangers match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Kick-off is 12 noon.

St Mirren v Rangers TV channel

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football with coverage getting underway at 11am. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday evening with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm.

St Mirren v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app. Non-subscribers have the option of purchasing a Sky Sports day pass from NowTV for £14.99 or 12-month contract for £28.

St Mirren v Rangers team news

St Mirren have doubts over forward Mikael Mandron and Connor McMenamin (calf) while Roland Idowu is nursing a knee injury. Liam Donnelly (Achilles) remains out.

Cyriel Dessers is unlikely to shake off a knee injury for Rangers while fellow forward Hamza Igamane is still unable to start following his pre-season fitness issue.

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Gavin Duncan on VAR duty.