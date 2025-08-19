Rangers 1-3 Club Brugge player ratings: 3/10 flop, calamity central, paper-bag resistance and 7/10 star man

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 19th Aug 2025, 21:58 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 22:35 BST

Marks out of ten for the Rangers players in their Champions League match against Club Brugge

Rangers have left themselves a mountain to climb next week in Belgium after losing 3-1 at home to Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

Russell Martin’s side paid the price for a cataclysmic opening 20 minutes at Ibrox. They trailed the visitors by three goals and appeared in danger of getting a real hiding from Club Brugge before rallying after the break. Danilo netted not long after the restart and while Djeidi Gassama had a goal disallowed towards the end, they could not add to their tally.

It means the Belgians are red-hot favourites to progress to the Champions League, with Rangers needing a result for the ages in Brugge to avoid Europa League football.

Romeo Vermant put Club Brugge ahead on two minutes, chipping over Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland after the stopper and defender Nasser Djiga left a long ball to each other in a dreadful breakdown in communication.

Worse was to follow when Jorne Spileers netted from close range on seven minutes after a well-worked Club Brugge corner.

Ibrox descended into boos and jeers when Belgian defender Brandon Mechele fired home a fine strike from the edge of the penalty box on 20 minutes, with the Belgians threatening to run riot.

Rangers regrouped at the interval and Danilo netted on 52 minutes, sliding in to convert a good cross from debutant Jayden Meghoma.

Gassama had a goal disallowed on 79 minutes when he was deemed to have kicked the ball out of Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet’s hands and Nicky Hayen’s men take a very handy advantage back to Belgium for next Wednesday’s second leg.

The Rangers team line up ahead of their match against Club Brugge at Ibrox.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 19: The Rangers starting eleven during a UEFA Champions League Play-Offs First Leg match between Rangers and Club Brugge at Ibrox Stadium, on August 19, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Rangers team line up ahead of their match against Club Brugge at Ibrox.

Him and Djiga got in an awful mess for opener. Sheer breakdown in communication. Exposed by defence thereafter but made some smart saves to keep the score down to three. 5

2. Jack Butland

Him and Djiga got in an awful mess for opener. Sheer breakdown in communication. Exposed by defence thereafter but made some smart saves to keep the score down to three. 5

Looked fragile in defence. Tried to get forward but a meek presence. 4

3. Max Aarons

Looked fragile in defence. Tried to get forward but a meek presence. 4

The best of a bad bunch in defence. Made a crucial tackle when the score was 0-3. 5

4. John Souttar

The best of a bad bunch in defence. Made a crucial tackle when the score was 0-3. 5

