Rangers have left themselves a mountain to climb next week in Belgium after losing 3-1 at home to Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

Russell Martin’s side paid the price for a cataclysmic opening 20 minutes at Ibrox. They trailed the visitors by three goals and appeared in danger of getting a real hiding from Club Brugge before rallying after the break. Danilo netted not long after the restart and while Djeidi Gassama had a goal disallowed towards the end, they could not add to their tally.

It means the Belgians are red-hot favourites to progress to the Champions League, with Rangers needing a result for the ages in Brugge to avoid Europa League football.

Romeo Vermant put Club Brugge ahead on two minutes, chipping over Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland after the stopper and defender Nasser Djiga left a long ball to each other in a dreadful breakdown in communication.

Worse was to follow when Jorne Spileers netted from close range on seven minutes after a well-worked Club Brugge corner.

Ibrox descended into boos and jeers when Belgian defender Brandon Mechele fired home a fine strike from the edge of the penalty box on 20 minutes, with the Belgians threatening to run riot.

Rangers regrouped at the interval and Danilo netted on 52 minutes, sliding in to convert a good cross from debutant Jayden Meghoma.

Gassama had a goal disallowed on 79 minutes when he was deemed to have kicked the ball out of Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet’s hands and Nicky Hayen’s men take a very handy advantage back to Belgium for next Wednesday’s second leg.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 19: The Rangers starting eleven during a UEFA Champions League Play-Offs First Leg match between Rangers and Club Brugge at Ibrox Stadium, on August 19, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. The Rangers team line up ahead of their match against Club Brugge at Ibrox.

Jack Butland Him and Djiga got in an awful mess for opener. Sheer breakdown in communication. Exposed by defence thereafter but made some smart saves to keep the score down to three. 5

Max Aarons Looked fragile in defence. Tried to get forward but a meek presence. 4

John Souttar The best of a bad bunch in defence. Made a crucial tackle when the score was 0-3. 5