How to watch Motherwell v Rangers in Premiership opener

Russell Martin will take charge of his first domestic match as Rangers manager when his side travel to Motherwell for their William Hill Premiership season opener on Saturday.

Rangers were in Greece during the week for their Champions League second qualifying round second leg fixture against Panathinaikos, where a goal from substitute Djiedi Gassama secured a 1-1 draw which ensured progression to the next round with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline following the 2-0 victory in the first leg at Ibrox the previous week.

Martin will now pit his wits against Scottish opposition for the first time in the shape of a Motherwell side who are already four matches into their own season having safely negotiated the Premier Sports Cup group stages to reach the knockout phase. The Steelmen started their campaign ignominiously with a 2-2 draw against Clyde - winning the subsequent penalty shoot-out - but went on to collect 11 points from a possible 12 with victories over Peterhead, Stenhousemuir and Morton.

The Fir Park showdown will see Martin come up against his former Norwich team-mate with Motherwell having also appointed a new manager this summer in the shape of Jens Berthel Askou following the shock departure of Michael Wimmer in May after just 12 matches in charge.

Martin will attempt to do what Rangers failed to in each of the past two seasons under Michael Beale and Philippe Clement - win their opening league match.

Motherwell host Rangers at Fir Park in the William Hill Premiership season opener on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Motherwell v Rangers match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Fir Park, Motherwell on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Kick-off is 5.30pm.

Motherwell v Rangers TV channel

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage on both channels begins at 5pm.

Motherwell v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch by logging into the Sky Go app. Non-subscribers can purchase a Sky Sports day pass from Now TV for £14.99 or sign up for a six-month membership for £26.

Motherwell v Rangers team news

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou did not rule out including in-demand Lennon Miller in his squad if he proves his fitness after a minor injury. Jordan McGhee (thigh), Sam Nicholson (knee) and Zach Robinson (Achilles) are out.

Mikey Moore is unlikely to be available for Rangers as he awaits international clearance on his loan move from Tottenham while Thelo Aasgaard and Hamza Igamane miss out with knocks.

Steven McLean is the match referee at Fir Park while Andrew Dallas is in charge of VAR.