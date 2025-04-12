How to watch Aberdeen v Rangers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will have little time to recover from their midweek European exertions before returning to William Hill Premiership duty in Aberdeen on Sunday.

The Light Blues go into lunchtime kick-off in the Granite City on the back of a gruelling Europa League quarter-final first leg match against Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Ferguson’s side battled to a goalless draw against the hotly-tipped Spaniards despite losing defender Robin Propper to a red card after just 12 minutes, and suffering three injuries during the match to Bailey Rice, Ridvan Yilmaz and Dujon Sterling. Goalkeeper Liam Kelly also saved a penalty to keep Rangers in the tie ahead of the return leg in Spain next week.

All eyes will now be on Pittodrie and what kind of team Rangers put on the field amid injury and fatigue concerns with their impending trip to Bilbao taking priority.

That being said, Aberdeen v Rangers matches are always fiercely contested and Ferguson’s men will be keen to avoid falling to another league defeat that would hand the title to Celtic before the split, providing the league leaders overcome Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Aberdeen have their own agenda at stake and will hope to reclaim third place for a few hours at least with a victory which would put them two points above Hibs in the table ahead of the Edinburgh club’s match against Dundee at Easter Road in the later kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen host Rangers at Pittodrie in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Aberdeen v Rangers match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen, on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Kick-off is 12 noon.

Aberdeen v Rangers TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage getting underway at 12 noon.

Aberdeen v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months. RedTV and Rangers TV will be broadcasting a live stream to international subscribers only.

Aberdeen v Rangers TV highlights

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm on Sunday with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen v Rangers team news

The team news will be available following the pre-match press conferences.

Aberdeen v Rangers referee and VAR

Steven McLean is the match referee. He will be assisted by David McGeachie and David Dunne. Andrew Dallas is in charge of VAR assisted by Gary Hilland.