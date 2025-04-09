Aberdeen vs Rangers on TV: Is the game being broadcast in the UK? (April 13th, 2025)
This weekend’s Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Rangers is set to take place this Sunday (April 13th 2025). Supporters and neutrals who want to watch the game on UK TV will be able to, and we’ll be covering all the ways that you can watch the game from the first whistle to the last here.
Match Details
Aberdeen vs Rangers UK Television Broadcast Information
Broadcast Channels
In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HD.
Streaming Services
For those preferring to stream the game online, Sky Sports subscribers can use the Sky Go app to watch the match live. Additionally, non-subscribers can access the game through NOW TV by purchasing a relevant sports pass.
International Broadcast Information
Global Coverage
International viewers can tune in to the match through various broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)
- United States: Paramount+
- Anguilla: Disney+ Caribbean
- Antigua and Barbuda: Disney+ Caribbean
- Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
- Aruba: Disney+ Caribbean
- Australia: beIN Sports, Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
- Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2
- Barbados: Disney+ Caribbean
- Bolivia: Disney+ Chile
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: Moja TV, Arena Sport 4
- Brazil: Disney+ Brazil
- British Virgin Islands: Disney+ Caribbean
- Bulgaria: Ring.bg, Voyo Sport
- Cayman Islands: Disney+ Caribbean
- Chile: Disney+ Chile
- Colombia: Disney+ Sur
- Costa Rica: Disney+ Norte
- Croatia: MAXtv To Go, Arena Sport 3 Croatia
- Cuba: Disney+ Caribbean
- Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
- Dominica: Disney+ Caribbean
- Dominican Republic: Disney+ Caribbean, Disney+ Norte
- Ecuador: Disney+ Sur
- El Salvador: Disney+ Norte
- Estonia: Go3 Extra Sports Estonia, Go3 Sport 1
- Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay
- Georgia: Setanta Sports 3 Georgia
- Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2
- Great Britain: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD
- Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
- Grenada: Disney+ Caribbean
- Guadeloupe: Disney+ Caribbean
- Guatemala: Disney+ Norte
- Haiti: Disney+ Caribbean
- Honduras: Disney+ Norte
- Iceland: Viaplay Iceland#
- International: Rangers TV, RedTV International
- Ireland (Republic): Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD
- Jamaica: Disney+ Caribbean
- Korea (Republic): SPOTV Prime+
- Latvia: Go3 Extra Sports Latvia, Go3 Sport 1
- Liechtenstein: Blue Sport
- Lithuania: Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania, Go3 Sport 1
- Martinique: Disney+ Caribbean
- Mexico: Disney+ Mexico
- Montserrat: Disney+ Caribbean
- Nicaragua: Disney+ Norte
- Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2 Norway
- Panama: Disney+ Norte
- Paraguay: Disney+ Argentina
- Peru: Disney+ Chile
- Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport 3
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
- Puerto Rico: Disney+ Caribbean
- Saint Barthelemy: Disney+ Caribbean
- Saint Kitts and Nevis: Disney+ Caribbean
- Saint Lucia: Disney+ Caribbean
- Saint Martin: Disney+ Caribbean
- St. Vincent / Grenadines: Disney+ Caribbean
- Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
- Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2
- Trinidad and Tobago: Disney+ Caribbean
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Disney+ Caribbean
- Uruguay: Disney+ Argentina
- Venezuela: Disney+ Sur
Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time
Alternative Ways to Follow the Match
Radio Coverage of Aberdeen vs Rangers
Live audio commentary of the match will be available on RedTV, Aberdeen FC's official audio service.
Live Text Updates
Websites such as BBC Sport and ESPN will provide live text commentary and real-time updates, meaning that you can follow the match action as it unfolds if you’re unable to watch on television or live stream.
