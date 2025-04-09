Here is everything you need to know about the Aberdeen vs Rangers game on UK TV

This weekend’s Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Rangers is set to take place this Sunday (April 13th 2025). Supporters and neutrals who want to watch the game on UK TV will be able to, and we’ll be covering all the ways that you can watch the game from the first whistle to the last here.

Match Details

Date and Time: Sunday, April 13th, 2025, with kickoff at 12:00 PM BST. ​

Sunday, April 13th, 2025, with kickoff at 12:00 PM BST. ​ Venue: Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen.

Aberdeen vs Rangers UK Television Broadcast Information

Barry Ferguson, interim head coach of Rangers, looks on during a Europa League training session | Getty Images

Broadcast Channels

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HD. ​

Streaming Services

For those preferring to stream the game online, Sky Sports subscribers can use the Sky Go app to watch the match live. Additionally, non-subscribers can access the game through NOW TV by purchasing a relevant sports pass.​

International Broadcast Information

Global Coverage

International viewers can tune in to the match through various broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

United States: Paramount+

Anguilla: Disney+ Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda: Disney+ Caribbean

Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time

Alternative Ways to Follow the Match

Rangers travel to Aberdeen this Sunday in the Scottish Premiership. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Radio Coverage of Aberdeen vs Rangers

Live audio commentary of the match will be available on RedTV, Aberdeen FC's official audio service.

Live Text Updates