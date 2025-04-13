Rangers back from the brink again but others feel ramifications the most

It was a goal that had major consequences for three teams - but not the one that scored it.

Had Rangers lost 2-1 to Aberdeen, not many eyelids would have been batted from those of an Ibrox persuasion. It is all about Thursday night’s second leg against Athletic Bilbao in Spain, with the quarter-final tie delicately poised after a goalless draw in Govan. Playing the Dons away at high noon in the Premiership on a Sunday with an injury-ravaged squad was an inconvenience, all things considered, given they are booked for second spot.

Going into the fifth and final minute of stoppage time at Pittodrie, Celtic were set to be crowned champions without kicking a ball, Aberdeen would momentarily move back into third place and put pressure on European rivals Hibs, who were at home to Dundee later in the day. But then Ianis Hagi stepped up.

Ianis Hagi curled home this equaliser for Rangers against Aberdeen in stoppage time. | SNS Group

The Romanian had just watched Cyriel Dessers scamper on to his delivery and blast a shot off the post. The ball was retrieved by Jefte and Hagi begged for it to be returned to him at the edge of the penalty box. He struck the pass first time with his left foot, sending a dipping effort beyond Ross Doohan and into the net to ensure a 2-2 draw. It was the last act of an entertaining contest.

Rangers’ comeback was all the more remarkable given they made nine changes to their starting XI, were 2-0 down at the break and played almost half of the match with ten men following Ross McCausland’s dismissal for two bookings on 40 minutes. Aberdeen were rampant and led thanks to a sublime free-kick from Leighton Clarkson and neat close-range finish from Pape Gueye. With Rangers’ upcoming commitments, not many envisioned a response.

But in fairness to Barry Ferguson, this team has shown powers of recovery. This is the third time under his watch that Rangers have rescued a two-goal deficit under his watch. Hamza Igamane scored a good goal on 49 minutes and Aberdeen were unable to bag a killer third. It allowed Hagi his moment.

The ramifications of the late goal mean Celtic, 15 points clear of Rangers with five games remaining, must wait two weeks to be arithmetically crowned champions. We do not yet know their opponent as the post-split fixtures are still being worked upon. Aberdeen missed a chance to put pressure on Hibs, who kicked off at 2.30pm guaranteed to be in third position by the end of the weekend. As it was, they thumped Dundee 4-0 and are now three points clear of Dundee United and the Dons, who end up sitting in fifth.

The Rangers bench celebrate the leveller at Pittodrie. | SNS Group

For all the spirit Rangers showed, with teenager Findlay Curtis handed his first start and loanees Rafael Fernandes and Oscar Cortes brought in from the cold, Aberdeen will rue the lack of ruthlessness. Rangers were there to be mauled when two goals and a man down. The Dons boss Jimmy Thelin was glum afterwards and rued his team’s “passive” nature in the second half. They will need to recover swiftly for Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts.