Ex-Rangers men react to Bilbao draw with bewilderment, praise and a message over Aberdeen trip

Trio of ex-Rangers stars have say on Barry Ferguson’s big decisions

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was no shortage of drama as Rangers kept their Europa League semi-final hopes alive with a heroic backs-to-the-wall display against Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Robin Propper's early sending off left Barry Ferguson's side with a mountain to climb but the hosts held firm to take a goalless draw into the quarter-final second leg in Spain next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly was the Rangers hero with a vital second half penalty save after Ferguson had made the bold decision to replace his number one Jack Butland with the ex-Motherwell stopper. The interim Rangers manager also handed a start to 18-year-old midfielder Bailey Rice as he rang the changes as promised following the 2-0 defeat to Hibs at the weekend.

A trio of former Rangers players have given their reaction to the performance with Steven Naismith, Stephen Thomson and Andy Halliday all on punditry duties for BBC Radio Scotland.

Liam Kelly of Rangers is congratulated by teammates after saving a penalty from Alex Berenguer of Athletic Club | Getty Images

Naismith said: "It feels like a victory because of everything that was put up against them. The early red card, injuries, a debatable penalty - I think it was a harsh one. But I don't think I'm sitting here surprised. Most of the positives from Rangers this season have been in these type of performances. The ones where the foundation is a solid defensive structure which you can see has been worked on. Every player knew their role and that dig, determination and togetherness in the team - if they only had that in the games where they were the guys having to be on the ascendancy, the season would have turned out a lot more different.

"The centre-halves, defensively brilliant. The midfield - solid, disciplined. The thankless task for the front three, all really good and did their bit for the team. The stand-out, Liam Kelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The biggest thing Barry Ferguson has done since he's come in is make big decisions. The early sub at Kilmarnock, the change of shape in other European games, the slight change when they played with two strikers and a 10, and then tonight, two big calls, Rice coming into the middle of the park and Liam Kelly coming in. Rice has enhanced his position in the squad now because his performance was very good, and Liam Kelly is Rangers' number one now."

Former striker Thomson echoed the sentiment that Kelly has now moved ahead of Butland in the Rangers pecking order.

Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly (R) and Jack Butland at full time after the 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"He would have been feeling massive pressure," Thomson said. "When Liam came to the club he knew he wasn't going to be number one and would have to wait for his opportunities. When the opportunity comes you have to make sure you take it and he totally did that. You can't take him out the team now. That was a heroic performance from Liam. Not just the penalty save, his distribution at times was good and he commanded his box really well, with one particularly good take from a cross. Even the save he made that leads to the goal that was chopped off was a fabulous save. I'm really pleased for him, he's a great guy."

Thomson admitted, however, that he has been baffled by Rangers’ Jekyll and Hyde nature this season with their poor domestic form in contrast to their excellent European campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After Fenerbahce, after the Old Firm, after tonight, we've been there before with this Rangers team. That is the bewilderment of it all. [Barry] can say, ‘that's the standard’, and then they drop below. He can say ‘that's the character they've shown,’ then they don't show the character. You're left scratching your head constantly with this Rangers team. He will immensely proud of the performance, but can he come out again and say, 'we've set the marker down, this is how it is to be', then they go to Pittodrie, maybe lose that game, and it flattens again. This is something that Rangers fans have just had to suck up - but that will need to change next season."

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson during the goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The pundits all agreed that Rangers should field a weakened team against Aberdeen on Sunday in order to conserve energy for the second leg in Bilbao, despite the fact that a defeat at Pittodrie could hand Celtic the title if the league leaders win their game against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

"The focus has to be on next Thursday," Naismith said. "It's so much more important than the game at the weekend. As much as it's a really tough game and one Rangers fans will want to win, the focus has to be on next Thursday. With the injuries tonight, the quality and depth of the squad in general, next Thursday has to be the priority."