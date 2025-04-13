Ferguson down to the bare bones after thrilling fightback at Pittodrie

Barry Ferguson admitted Rangers have several injury concerns ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second-leg clash with Athletic Bilbao and that he will be hoping for good news in the next 48 hours from his medical staff.

Ferguson was forced to make nine changes to his starting XI for Sunday’s dramatic Premiership 2-2 draw away at Aberdeen, with the interim head coach juggling his threadbare squad ahead of a pivotal match in Spain. Only goalkeeper Liam Kelly and defender Robin Propper were kept in the team from Thursday’s 0-0 draw in the first leg against Bilbao, with key midfielder Nicolas Raskin and most prolific forward Vaclav Cerny absent at Pittodrie due to injuries. Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is also carrying a knock and defender Dujon Sterling is out for the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles.

Rangers staged a remarkable comeback against Aberdeen to stop the coronation of Old Firm rivals Celtic as league champions. They needed to avoid defeat against the Dons to stop such a scenario, but were 2-0 down at the break and with ten men following the dismissal of Ross McCausland. However, Hamza Igamane netted not long after the interval before substitute Ianis Hagi fired home in the fifth minute of added-on time. Rangers trail Celtic by 15 points with five matches to play in the post-split fixtures.

Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson issues instructions during the 2-2 draw with Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Ferguson now turns his attentions to Bilbao but will anxiously wait on the availability of some of his players. He refuted suggestions that he waved the white flag in title race by making so many alterations, claiming his hand is forced by fitness concerns.

“Everybody has an opinion,” said Ferguson. “When people say things like that, I don't really take interest. I've got a decision to make. I'm carrying a lot of injuries. There was a number of players having to be left behind. There was actually a number of players on the bench that probably I shouldn't have had on the bench. So I've got decisions to make as a manager. But the team that I put out in my mind, in my opinion, was good enough to come up here and try and get the team points.

“I think we can see who wasn't in the squad,” added Ferguson with reference to who is a doubt for Bilbao. “So I just need to wait and see their reaction over the next couple of days. We left straight after training, so I'll find out tomorrow, Tuesday at the latest. But I'm not going to take any chances. You're never 100 per cent when you play games of football, but I need people as close to that because we know how difficult it's going to be.

“I always had it in my mind [to change the team] because people have been chapping my door and asking me for an opportunity. They got an opportunity today. It wasn't ideal when you go out to ten men, it doesn't suit some players. So then I have to make the changes to get midfielders in who are kind of used to being behind the ball.

Aberdeen v Rangers ‘wasn’t dead game’

“I had it in my mind that I was going to make a few changes, some weren't forcefully. Obviously suffering a few injuries on Thursday night, but that's the reason why you carry a squad. That's the reason why I wanted to give some players the opportunity. It wasn't a case of coming up here and this was a dead game. It wasn't a dead game in my mind. It was coming up to Aberdeen and we know what it's like up here. I was coming up here to win and unfortunately we didn't get that three points.”

On the task itself in Bilbao, with the tie delicately poised at 0-0, Ferguson continued: “It’s huge. Can't wait. We're going to have a rest tomorrow. I am excited about going, but I'm also respectful. It's going to be tough for us. As a footballer, as a manager, I'm excited about it. I'm excited about getting into that sort of atmosphere. What an opportunity we've got. The game's wide open.

“The main thing for me on Thursday night was making sure we were still in the tie. The guys deserved, with the performance, to still be in the tie. We'll go there on Thursday, having to know our jobs, what way we're going to play. We need to get it spot-on. We do really need to get it spot-on. Then that's up to me and the coaching staff to make sure we do it over Tuesday and Wednesday before we get into the game on Thursday.”

Ianis Hagi fires home a late goal for Rangers. | SNS Group

One of the changes was the return of Connor Barron to the Rangers’ midfield. The former Aberdeen player was handed the captain’s armband in the absence of usual skipper James Tavernier from the starting XI, although Barron was handed a hostile reception from the home fans. Ferguson was impressed by the way he handled the situation.

“Listen, the wee man can handle that,” added Ferguson. “He knows what he was going to come in for in terms of getting a bit of stick. I remember that he'd done a very good job at Aberdeen. He was a good player for Aberdeen. The fact is that he wanted to better his career and go to Rangers. I thought he handled the occasion well.