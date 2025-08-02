Cooperation agreement would see players move freely between clubs

Raith Rovers fans have been asked to vote on a proposed transfer link-up with Rangers.

The two clubs have held discussions about entering a co-operation agreement which would see the Glasgow giants provide the Kirkcaldy side with young players during the season.

The co-operation system is a new intiative from the Scottish Football Association which allows a maximum of three players aged between 16 and 21, who are eligible for Scotland national teams, to join a lower-league club on loan but move back and forth between their parent club and the co-operation club to increase their game time.

The Raith board are keen to proceed with the deal but have decided to consult with their season ticket holders before making any decision.

Raith Rovers have asked fans to vote on a proposed co-operation agreement with Rangers. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group) | SNS Group

An email sent to Rovers supporters read: "As a Board, we are committed to transparency and believe that certain decisions should involve consultation with the most important stakeholders - our supporters.

"Before any decision is made regarding a co-operation agreement with a Scottish Premiership club, we have made it clear that such an agreement would be subject to a vote by our season ticket holders.

"Rangers have now made an official proposal to enter into a co-operation agreement. We would therefore like to present the facts of the agreement, share the views of key stakeholders within the club, and give you the opportunity to vote on whether you believe this is the best move for Raith Rovers.

"Key Terms of the Proposed Agreement: Rangers may nominate a maximum of three players to move freely between Rangers and Raith Rovers; Rangers will cover the full salary of any player who joins Raith Rovers; Eligible players must be under the age of 21 and qualified to represent Scotland; Raith Rovers can decline any player who is not deemed suitable for our squad; Raith Rovers are under no obligation to play any Rangers player as part of this agreement; This agreement does not replace the traditional loan system. Raith Rovers may still register up to six SPFL loan players if we choose to do so."

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson is in favour of the proposed link-up with Rangers. (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Raith manger Barry Robson has thrown his weight behind the proposal. "The squad is taking shape, and with a couple more experienced additions, I believe we’ll be in a strong position," he said. "While the players coming through this agreement are younger and less experienced, the deal gives us an opportunity to add depth for matchdays and also in training. I am very much in favour of it."

Rovers technical director John Potter also believes the cooperation agreement will benefit the Stark's Park club. "It has been a challenging window for clubs across the Championship, and we’re no exception," he stated. "Barry, the recruitment team, and I are still actively identifying players who can make an immediate impact. That includes those suggested by Rangers. Barry has a clear way he wants to play, and we would only accept players from Rangers who can strengthen the squad in line with that approach."

