The 23 most famous Rangers fans - including stars from music, film and TV

By Graham Falk
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 07:45 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 08:58 BST

Which celebrities support Rangers? Here are 23 of their most famous fans.

As one of Europe’s most famous football clubs, it is no surprise that a number of famous faces support Rangers.

From film icons to TV stars and world renowned musicians, the Light Blues can count a number a number of celebrities as part of their fan base. Over the years, there have been a number of big names publicly announce their support of the Glasgow club.

Here, we take a look at 23 famous faces who support Rangers.

A well-known Ibrox regular, the Two Doors Down star and wrestling Grado - real name Graeme Stevely - is a big Rangers fan.

1. Grado - Actor and wrestler

A well-known Ibrox regular, the Two Doors Down star and wrestling Grado - real name Graeme Stevely - is a big Rangers fan.

The Scotland Women ace is another lifelong Rangers fan and has been spotted in the club's colours many times throughout the years.

2. Erin Cuthbert - International footballer

The Scotland Women ace is another lifelong Rangers fan and has been spotted in the club's colours many times throughout the years.

The Love Island host was spotted wearing a Rangers shirt a few years back.

3. Maya Jama - TV presenter

The Love Island host was spotted wearing a Rangers shirt a few years back.

The Scottish hit-maker is a big Rangers fan and is arguably the club's most famous modern-day supporter. She is also married to former Gers defender Richard Forster.

4. Amy McDonald - Musician

The Scottish hit-maker is a big Rangers fan and is arguably the club's most famous modern-day supporter. She is also married to former Gers defender Richard Forster.

