As one of Europe’s most famous football clubs, it is no surprise that a number of famous faces support Rangers.
From film icons to TV stars and world renowned musicians, the Light Blues can count a number a number of celebrities as part of their fan base. Over the years, there have been a number of big names publicly announce their support of the Glasgow club.
1. Grado - Actor and wrestler
A well-known Ibrox regular, the Two Doors Down star and wrestling Grado - real name Graeme Stevely - is a big Rangers fan. | ScreenshotPhoto: Screenshot
2. Erin Cuthbert - International footballer
The Scotland Women ace is another lifelong Rangers fan and has been spotted in the club's colours many times throughout the years. | Mark Scates - SNS Group / SFAPhoto: Mark Scates - SNS Group / SFA
3. Maya Jama - TV presenter
The Love Island host was spotted wearing a Rangers shirt a few years back. | ScreenshotPhoto: Screenshot
4. Amy McDonald - Musician
The Scottish hit-maker is a big Rangers fan and is arguably the club's most famous modern-day supporter. She is also married to former Gers defender Richard Forster. | ScreenshotPhoto: Screenshot