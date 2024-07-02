Rangers fans have long been known to follow their club all over the globe - and we have the photos to prove it!

From Australia to America to Portugal, supporters have followed the team in their thousands over the years and will do so again this summer when the club take in games in Germany, Netherlands and Birmingham. How far have you travelled to back the Gers?

As pre-season 2024 approaches for the Ibrox giants, we have picked out 31 fantastic photos of the Gers faithful during the clubs’ various tours over the years.

Can you spot yourself in the photos?

1 . Sing your hearts out Rangers fans sing loud and proud at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool in the summer of 2022.

2 . At the Emirates Rangers fans take in the atmosphere during the 2009 Emirates Cup game against Paris Saint-Germain in North London.

3 . Canada 2014 Rangers fans enjoy the atmosphere in Canada as the side face Ottawa Fury during the US/Canada tour of 2014.

4 . Autograph hunters Two young fans waiting for autographs ahead of the game against Brora Rangers in 2013.