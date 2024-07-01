How Gazza and Kevin Thomson helped shape career of Rangers star

Published 30th Jun 2024
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 07:01 BST
Barron says former Ibrox duo have left lasting impression on him

New Rangers signing Connor Barron was not born when Paul Gascoigne was in his pomp at Ibrox - but that has not stopped the 21-year-old midfielder idolising Gazza's game.

Barron penned a four-year contract with Rangers in mid-June after his Aberdeen contract expired. His all-action game for an underwhelming Dons team during the 2023/24 campaign caught the eye of Ibrox boss Philippe Clement and the Scotland Under-21 internationalist now has the task of breaking into the first team.

Barron comes from an Aberdeen-supporting family, but his father introduced him to the skills of legendary England playmaker Gascoigne, who served Rangers with distinction between 1995 and 1998. When asked if there was a former Rangers player who caught his eye, Gazza immediately sprung to mind.

Paul Gascoigne's performances left a lasting impression on Connor Barron.
“My dad was a big Gazza fan, and he kind of introduced me to him when I was a young boy," revealed Barron. “I looked up to him a lot.

“I’ve watched his clips and I loved the way he played, and I know how successful he was at this club. He was one that I looked up to a lot at this club.”

Barron scored a goal Gazza would have been proud of for Aberdeen last season when he sent a 30-yard raker into the top scorer. He is better known for his energy and passing ability and credits another Rangers player in Kevin Thomson, who was his manager during a loan spell at Kelty Hearts, for playing a big part in his development.

Kevin Thomson played a big part in Barron's development.
“I got introduced to him earlier and earlier in my career I was on loan at Kelty Hearts and had a successful spell under him," continued Barron. “The things he taught me were brilliant and the way he wanted to play suited me to a tee and helped my development a lot.

“It really felt like I came on as a player under him. Having that chat, he told me things about the past and what it was like when he was here as a player and now as a coach. He only had good things to say.

“He’s always there and said to me he’s just a text message away if I need anything which is nice to hear from someone like him and the stature he has at the club.”

