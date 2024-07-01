How Gazza and Kevin Thomson helped shape career of Rangers star

Barron says former Ibrox duo have left lasting impression on him

New Rangers signing Connor Barron was not born when Paul Gascoigne was in his pomp at Ibrox - but that has not stopped the 21-year-old midfielder idolising Gazza's game.

Barron penned a four-year contract with Rangers in mid-June after his Aberdeen contract expired. His all-action game for an underwhelming Dons team during the 2023/24 campaign caught the eye of Ibrox boss Philippe Clement and the Scotland Under-21 internationalist now has the task of breaking into the first team.

Barron comes from an Aberdeen-supporting family, but his father introduced him to the skills of legendary England playmaker Gascoigne, who served Rangers with distinction between 1995 and 1998. When asked if there was a former Rangers player who caught his eye, Gazza immediately sprung to mind.

“My dad was a big Gazza fan, and he kind of introduced me to him when I was a young boy," revealed Barron. “I looked up to him a lot.

“I’ve watched his clips and I loved the way he played, and I know how successful he was at this club. He was one that I looked up to a lot at this club.”

Barron scored a goal Gazza would have been proud of for Aberdeen last season when he sent a 30-yard raker into the top scorer. He is better known for his energy and passing ability and credits another Rangers player in Kevin Thomson, who was his manager during a loan spell at Kelty Hearts, for playing a big part in his development.

“I got introduced to him earlier and earlier in my career I was on loan at Kelty Hearts and had a successful spell under him," continued Barron. “The things he taught me were brilliant and the way he wanted to play suited me to a tee and helped my development a lot.

“It really felt like I came on as a player under him. Having that chat, he told me things about the past and what it was like when he was here as a player and now as a coach. He only had good things to say.