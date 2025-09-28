Rangers fans refuse to blink and call Russell Martin a taxi

Ibrox side are finally up and running - but they leave it so late

Rangers fans are still calling for it, but there was to be no taxi for Rangers head coach Russell Martin at Home of the Set Fare Arena after he presided over a first Premiership win of the season.

It has taken the embattled Rangers boss six attempts to land all three points but following slip-ups against Motherwell, Dundee, St Mirren, Celtic and Hearts, the Ibrox side are finally up and running in the league - albeit in dramatic circumstances.

Rangers found the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time via the unlikely source of substitute defender Max Aarons, who netted from close in following a James Tavernier corner. The goal sparked scenes of jubilation in the away end, but did not quell the anti-Martin chants that were prevalent for much of proceedings.

Russell Martin celebrates Rangers' win with midfielder Connor Barron. | SNS Group

Rangers rode out a shaky opening 20 minutes and broke the deadlock through their captain Tavernier. They dominated the first half thereafter, missing a penalty and having a goal disallowed. The scoreline could have been more emphatic and the game out of sight before Livingston rallied after the break. The Lions played their part in an entertaining contest.

As a consequence of this triumph, Rangers moved up to eighth in the league. They have trimmed the gap with Old Firm adversaries and second-placed Celtic to seven points, but still trail early pace-setters Hearts by nine. The manner of the win has also done little to convince Martin's large tranche of doubters.

Nevertheless, the importance of this win for Rangers and Martin cannot be underplayed. Firing another blank could have brought catastrophic ramifications for the manager and their title aspirations, even at this nascent stage of the season. This was a rare weekend where Rangers gained ground on Celtic after their draw with Hibs. Connor Barron was one of their better players but this team still has so much improvement required.

Max Aarons celebrates his late winner for Rangers against Livingston. | SNS Group

Livingston concede late again

For the hosts, this was another match where they shipped a stoppage-time goal. Dundee and Hearts have recently picked their pockets and manager David Martindale needs better concentration from his players at the end of games. They sit tenth.

Livi started the match with intent. Stevie May buzzed around the Rangers backlne and drew a smart stop from Jack Butland when through on goal just four minutes in. Rangers responded in a back-and-forth opening exchanges with a very good chance of their own, only for Bojan Miovski to sky his effort over the bar when put clean through by a cute Nicolas Raskin flick on 11 minutes.

We had our first rendition of "Martin get to ****" from the majority of Rangers supporters on 16 minutes but by the midway point of the first half, the visitors had wrestled control of the game and grabbed the opener on 22 minutes. A Djeidi Gassama cross to the back post was hooked into the danger area by Oliver Antman and Tavernier stabbed in from close range.

That goal sparked a period of real dominance from Rangers - but they could not make it count. They were awarded a penalty on 26 minutes when May was pinged via VAR for pulling back Raskin the box, but Prior saved Tavernier's penalty with his legs.

Rangers supporters enjoyed the win but still want change in the dugout. | SNS Group

Prior keeps Livi in it

The French keeper earned his corn with great reflexes to stop a deflected Barron effort and then John Souttar from point-blank range before Rangers did have the ball in the net through Derek Cornelius, only for the goal to be chalked off due to the Canadian's handball before netting.

Nevertheless, Rangers went in at the break in a good place; probably one of their best halves of football under Martin. There was little sign of what was to ensue in the second half.

Rangers started it lethargically, conceding possession cheaply and lacking in attacking intensity. Livingston grew back into the game. Just after the hour mark, May was slipped through and Butland made another strong block.

The big keeper could do nothing about the leveller on 68 minutes. Rangers reacted slowly to a throw-in and Celtic loanee Adam Montgomery's whipped cross was glanced home by Sylla.

The anti-Martin chants quickly resumed. The Livingston fans responded with "there's only one Russell Martin". The visitors had limited time to find a response. The manager responded by bringing on Mikey Moore and Youssef Chermiti, but Livi looked just as likely to score as Rangers did.