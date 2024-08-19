Here are the top 10 attendances in Scotland this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.Here are the top 10 attendances in Scotland this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.
Scottish attendances: Here are the top 10 attendances from around Scotland this weekend - including Rangers, Falkirk and Aberdeen

By Graham Falk

Engagement Journalist

Published 19th Aug 2024, 17:21 BST

Here are the top 10 attendances from around Scotland this weekend - including Rangers, Aberdeen and Queen Of The South.

It was another action-packed Scottish football weekend as the next round of the Premier Sports Cup rolled on.

There was much drama at Pittodrie as Aberdeen grabbed a 92nd minute winner to break Queen’s Park hearts, Spartans and Falkirk enjoyed huge cup upsets against Hearts and Ross County respectively and Rangers shared a bizarre but touching moment with fans at Hampden Park following their meek 2-0 victory over St Johnstone. Elsewhere, Queen Of The South defeated Annan Athletic 2-0 to take derby-day bragging rights in League One’s big derby clash.

But which team has the biggest attendance this week? Which set of fans packed out of the stands - and which decided to have a weekend off? Here are the 10 highest attendances in Scotland this week*, including games from the Premier Sports Cup and the Scottish League One.

*Celtic have not declared their attendance from the 3-1 weekend win over Hibs.

The Edinburgh side enjoyed a memorable 1-0 win over Scottish Premiership side Ross County in this Premier Sports Cup last 16 thanks to Blair Henderson's goal. 712 people were in attendance at Ainslie Park to see the cup upset and means it was the 10th best attended game this week. Alloa Athletic vs Stenhousemuir had just three fans less!

1. Spartans - 712

Gayfield Park welcomed just over 1k spectators this week, though the bulk of them went home unhappy as the Smokies were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Kelty Hearts in the Scottish third tier.

2. Arbroath - 1,203

Inverness fans saw their side launch a second-half comeback as they rescue a 1-1 draw against 10-men Montrose in League One.

3. Inverness CT - 1,902

The Doonhamers enjoyed a 2-0 derby win over neighbours Annan Athletic with over 2k in attendance at Palmerston Park.

4. Queen Of The South - 2,214

