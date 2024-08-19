It was another action-packed Scottish football weekend as the next round of the Premier Sports Cup rolled on.
There was much drama at Pittodrie as Aberdeen grabbed a 92nd minute winner to break Queen’s Park hearts, Spartans and Falkirk enjoyed huge cup upsets against Hearts and Ross County respectively and Rangers shared a bizarre but touching moment with fans at Hampden Park following their meek 2-0 victory over St Johnstone. Elsewhere, Queen Of The South defeated Annan Athletic 2-0 to take derby-day bragging rights in League One’s big derby clash.
But which team has the biggest attendance this week? Which set of fans packed out of the stands - and which decided to have a weekend off? Here are the 10 highest attendances in Scotland this week*, including games from the Premier Sports Cup and the Scottish League One.
*Celtic have not declared their attendance from the 3-1 weekend win over Hibs.