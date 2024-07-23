Scotland international once linked to Rangers set for shock La Liga move

The 16-cap Scotland striker is set to join the Spanish top tier, according to reports.

With less than two weeks to go until the beginning of the new Scottish Premiership season, the transfer window appears to be hotting up with several moves edging closer to completion.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is still in the market for reinforcements despite adding six new faces to his squad, with a striker said to high on his transfer wish list ahead of the season opener against Hearts on August 4. Earlier this morning, reports emerged that the Rangers boss was contemplating a ‘U-turn’ on Scotland number nine Lawrence Shankland and was considering a bid for the Hearts player if he was able to raise funds before the transfer window slams shut this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, one Scotland international forward who definitely won’t be linking up with the Belgian boss this summer is free agent Oli McBurnie, despite issuing a come and get me plea to Rangers after his contract at Sheffield United expired, as a surprise move to the continent looks set to be completed.

McBurnie, 28, a boyhood Rangers fan, has been linked to the club numerous times during his career, with Steven Gerrard understood to have contemplated a move for the striker during his spell as head coach at Ibrox. The Leeds-born forward even went as far to admit signing for the Gers would fulfil a boyhood dream, revealing to the Stomping Ground Podcast in April: “Growing up, I was always a big Rangers fan and it's something I've always wanted to do. It's just about timing. I hope one day, by the end of my career, I play for Rangers. I hope I get to experience that side of it.” However, while McBurnie’s dream move to Ibrox may happen at some point, it appears it won’t be this summer