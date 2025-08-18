Qualify first, worry later is Rangers’ mantra for £40m showdown

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When his own mother is sending texts enquiring about his welfare, it seems fair to wonder whether Russell Martin’s first two months as Rangers manager have gone well or otherwise.

One look at the league table would suggest no, things have not been going well. Martin says he has soothed his mother's fears. But while he might be eating his greens and cleaning behind his ears, the fact remains that Rangers are already four points behind Celtic having drawn their opening two games against Motherwell and Dundee. Martin has already had to question whether some players are all ego and too little substance. He has also been booed by his own fans while making substitutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the up side, here he is, preparing to face a two-legged shootout with Club Brugge at a packed Ibrox for the right to enter the Champions League. Rangers have negotiated two tricky ties against Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen and are one more admittedly slightly trickier tie away from the promised land. It could be worth up to £40m to Rangers.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin during his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off first leg at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Qualify first, worry later

Are the Ibrox club ready for the Champions League? That’s another question. Let’s get there first and worry about it later was the gist of Martin’s reply. It’s possible to remember Giovanni van Bronckhorst saying something vaguely similar three years ago on the eve of a play-off clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Rangers qualified, were quickly cast as patsies in a strong group made up by Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax and finished with the ignominious title of worst-ever Champions League team at this stage. Van Bronckhorst, despite having taken Rangers to the heights of the Europa League final the previous season, was gone by the end of the year. He’d been ill-served by qualifying for Europe’s blue riband club football tournament at a time when Rangers were in a post-Europa League final reset.

It's easy to imagine Martin’s mother’s anxiety for her son being appropriate were Rangers to reach the Champions League stage. Albeit it’s a less punitive format now - two more games, potentially less formidable opponents along with the big guns. Having failed to beat both Dundee and Motherwell, one shudders at what the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain might do to a Rangers side who are still in the early stages of their overhaul under Martin. It was the obvious question to ask the manager, given everything. What if? What if they actually do it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Someone asked me if we've got the squad depth and all that to sustain it, if we need to worry about it. I think let's try and get in there first and qualify,” he replied. “We're building a squad that has to compete in Europe, whether it's Europa League or the Champions League. So I think it would be incredibly exciting.

"It would help us a lot as a football club moving forward," he added. "Not just financially, but what it would do for the players and their belief. And to then pit yourself against some of the best teams in the world would be a brilliant opportunity for us. So we're here to try and attack it as much as we can.”

Rangers head coach Russell Martin on the training pitch ahead of the Champions League play-off first leg against Club Brugge at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

‘Don’t worry, mum’

He seems to be relishing the challenges so far, despite the initial difficulties. He volunteered the information about his mother, who, hopefully, is not logging into the major Rangers fans’ forums. Of course, such places that seem to exist in a state of perpetual hysteria are not necessarily areas to find rational assessment. Nevertheless, the booing which met the manager's decision to take off Lyall Cameron and then send on Kieran Dowell against Dundee two weekends ago was a signal that even rank-and-file Rangers fans are unconvinced by Martin’s methods.

“I have a lot of people message me who read message boards and stuff who are concerned about me, and they just don't have to be,” he smiled. “I keep telling my mum, ‘Don't worry about it! It's all good. I'm enjoying it’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the eve of such a high-octane match, he has urged his players to try and forget the riches at stake and enjoy it. Too many performances to date under him have been hindered by evident tension. He has also told his staff to drink it in.

“I appreciate the honour of managing this club every day and the gratitude I feel for that,” he said. “So let's have that in the building. I said that to the staff as well. So many of them support the club but I think they've lost a bit of joy of being here and working here. Let's get back to that. Let's understand how big this is and how brilliant it could be and focus on what we can control and that is playing with so much energy tomorrow and feeding off it.”

Russell Martin has guided Rangers through two tricky Champions League qualifying ties against Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic the priority

The aggregate victories over Panathinaikos and Plzen were big wins. However, Martin needs bigger ones. Overcoming Brugge would qualify as this, as would beating Celtic at the end of this month. In fact, while succeeding in both assignments is the ideal, most fans, given the choice, would select beating Celtic as the priority.

Then there’s St Mirren, the game bookended by the Brugge legs. It has now been restored to the fixture calendar because Rangers could not risk handing their rivals the chance to establish a seven-point lead going into Old Firm week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, Celtic could still do that – they face Livingston the day before Rangers travel to face St Mirren, which is a tough test at the best of times. But the decision by the Rangers board to rescind their request to postpone the clash in Paisley is indicative of some early panic at Ibrox. It’s also to allow defender Nasser Djiga to serve out his suspension following a red card v Dundee and leave him free to face Celtic.