Full details ahead of Champions League tie between Rangers and Club Brugge

Rangers return to European football this week as they look to take a major step towards Champions League glory.

Russell Martin’s side are up against Belgian Jupiler Pro League outfit Club Brugge in the play-off round, with the first leg due to take place at Ibrox.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Rangers will do battle with Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off tie. | SNS Group

Rangers v Club Brugge match details

The Champions League play-off round first leg between Rangers and Club Brugge takes place on Tuesday, August 19 at Ibrox Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Rangers v Club Brugge TV channel

Amazon Prime have selected this match for live coverage and will broadcast it across all their platforms. Gabby Logan hosts with Scott Arfield and Alan McGregor providing punditry. Jon Champion and Neil McCann are on live commentary with Alex Aljoe reporting.

Rangers v Club Brugge live stream

Amazon Prime subscribers can access the stream on desktop, laptop or via the app on smart devices. Full details can be found here.

The first leg takes place at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Rangers v Club Brugge team news

Rangers have doubts over main striker Cyriel Dessers, who is touch and go for the match at Ibrox. New left-back Jayden Meghoma could make his debut if international clearance arrives in time.

