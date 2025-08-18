What channel is Rangers v Club Brugge on? TV and live stream details plus team news for Champions League tie
Rangers return to European football this week as they look to take a major step towards Champions League glory.
Russell Martin’s side are up against Belgian Jupiler Pro League outfit Club Brugge in the play-off round, with the first leg due to take place at Ibrox.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Rangers v Club Brugge match details
The Champions League play-off round first leg between Rangers and Club Brugge takes place on Tuesday, August 19 at Ibrox Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Rangers v Club Brugge TV channel
Amazon Prime have selected this match for live coverage and will broadcast it across all their platforms. Gabby Logan hosts with Scott Arfield and Alan McGregor providing punditry. Jon Champion and Neil McCann are on live commentary with Alex Aljoe reporting.
Rangers v Club Brugge live stream
Amazon Prime subscribers can access the stream on desktop, laptop or via the app on smart devices. Full details can be found here.
Rangers v Club Brugge team news
Rangers have doubts over main striker Cyriel Dessers, who is touch and go for the match at Ibrox. New left-back Jayden Meghoma could make his debut if international clearance arrives in time.
Full team news details can be found here.
An all-French officiating team will be present at Ibrox. Francois Letexier will be in charge of proceedings and will be assisted by Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, with Thomas Leonard as fourth official. Willy Delajod is the VAR and will be assisted by Eric Wattellier.
