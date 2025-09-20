Head coach rides out unrest to gain big win in front of Cavenagh and Co

Under-fire Rangers manager Russell Martin saw his side quell the insurrectionary atmosphere at Ibrox with a deserved 2-0 win over Hibs that provided his tenure with some much-needed relief.

Rangers booked a Premier Sports Cup semi-final place and though that game is still a few weeks away, Martin can anticipate still being around to lead out his team with slightly more confidence.

United States-based chairman Andrew Cavenagh was present at Ibrox to hear and see fans demonstrate against Martin as well as chief executive Patrick Stewart. A protest attended by around 1500 fans was held outside Ibrox prior to kick-off. Martin revealed the chants urging him to get out of the club had disrupted his pre-match talk.

Nicolas Raskin heads home Rangers' opener against Hibs. | SNS Group

However, in a remarkable twist, he ended up thanking the supporters, who he explained had done what they felt they had to do before supporting the team. “It was actually right during the team talk but it's like I said to the guys, I can't control any of it,” he said.

He also said the ill health suffered by one of his daughters had continued to provide him with some perspective as songs demanding he be sacked echoed around Ibrox.

“Like I said yesterday in the press conference, (I had) some family stuff this week,” he said. “We had control of the performance and we had control of - not the start of the game - but the fans at the end of the game.

Martin: Rangers fans were brilliant

"I have to say I thought the fans were brilliant. They made their feelings really clear and then once that was done the team started playing with a bit of flow and I think they were really good - really, really good.

"So I have to thank them (the fans) for that. At this football club it comes about one person really quickly. It's just not. It's about so many people - the staff, the players. It's become about me, but not by my choice. Hopefully it will come more about the team if we put in more performances like that.”

Nico Raskin returned after being sidelined by Martin and was named man of the match. He scored the first goal with a header and had a part to play in Bojan Miovski’s strike, his first for the club, five minutes later.

Russell Martin urges his team on during Rangers' win over Hibs. | SNS Group

“I just got asked the question, any regrets and all that stuff,” he said, with reference to the disagreements that saw Raskin exiled. “Myself and Nico will feel similar. It is disappointing it went on. Also maybe it is necessary for the whole culture of the club and for the players to understand … and for Nico to grow.

“But contrary to popular belief, we have a good working relationship. He wants to play, he wants to win. He did some brilliant stuff today but like with everyone else, there will be some stuff he can improve on. We can help him and he can help us as a group. I am proud of him today. He was fantastic. Hopefully for us as coaches we have found a role that suits him and helps him and he will play in that way to help the team.”

Martin revealed he had already been in a post-match meeting with significant club officials. “I was just in my office then with Gretar Steinsson (49ers Enterprises' technical chief) and Patrick Stewart (CEO), Kevin Thelwell (sporting director) and Dan Purdy (technical director),” he said. “And yeah, they're really happy.”