Rangers, Hibs and Aberdeen games among four potential postponements after weekend results
A number of Premiership matches at the start of November will be postponed after three of the four Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals were completed.
St Mirren, Motherwell and Rangers have all booked their spots at Hampden on November 1-2 after defeating Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Hibs respectively. It means that they will be unable to fulfil their league games they are currently scheduled to play.
The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have inserted a full card of Premiership fixtures on November 1 but were braced for disruption given that the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals are due to take place that weekend. And there may only be two league matches played that weekend, depending on the outcome of the final Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie between Partick Thistle and Celtic on Sunday.
It is now known that Livingston v St Mirren, Motherwell v Hibs and Rangers v Aberdeen will be postponed - and if Celtic defeat Partick at Firhill, then their match away to Dundee United will fall by the wayside too.
With a Europa League and Conference League card already slated for Thursday, November 6, only the matches between Motherwell and Hibs and Livingston v St Mirren could be played in the midweek immediately after the semi-finals.
The first free midweek Rangers v Aberdeen is not until next year due to European commitments, while if Dundee United v Celtic requires rescheduling, the first opportunity would be December 17.
The SPFL will confirm rearrangements in due course.
Falkirk v Kilmarnock and Hearts v Dundee on November 1 remain unaffected and are likely to stay on that date unless picked for live television coverage.
