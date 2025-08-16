Russell Martin confirms imminent Rangers exit and reveals replacement already identified

Rangers boss blunt on Igamane’s hopes of starting v Brugge

Rangers manager Russell Martin has confirmed Brazilian full-back Jefte is on the brink of leaving the club and a replacement in the form of 19-year-old Brentford defender Jayden Meghoma has already been identified.

Martin was speaking after his side had overcome League One side Alloa Athletic 4-2 to seal a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash against Livingston or Hibs. It was more of a struggle than he would have liked, with Alloa equalising after 24 minutes through a Joe Rothwell own goal and then causing some anxiety late in the game with a second goal, from veteran former Hibs player Scott Taggart, to make it 3-2. Rangers substitute Findlay Curtis sealed matters with a fourth in time added on.

Martin now has his eyes set on Tuesday’s Champions League play-off first leg against Club Brugge although he knows he won’t have Jefe among his personnel options with the left-back set to join Palmeiras in his homeland. Meghoma is set to join on loan.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin applauds the fans at full time after the 4-2 win over Alloa in the Premier Sports Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“Jefte was in yesterday and then by yesterday evening he is maybe not going to be here moving forward,” said Martin, with reference to the fast-moving transfer deal, reported to be worth as much as £6 million.

“It’s a good deal for him and the club, so we will see what happens with that. We had to be ready to replace him, we always have been. Jayden is a player we know. He spent a year with us (at Southampton) as a young boy, training every day. He understands what it takes to be a top talent. Played for England at all the youth levels and then Brentford signed him for a lot of money (£5m) as a teenager. He went on loan to the Championship (at Preston North End) and did really well. So he is a player we know and like and hopefully at some point he will be a Rangers player and you will know that when he is.”

Asked whether those fringe players who had come into the starting XI v Alloa, with Martin making ten changes, had done enough to force their way into the picture against Club Brugge, he was unsure. “Some of them did some really good stuff - Manny (Fernandez) did some really good stuff,” he said.

“Obviously he scored but there are some moments we really need to work on with him, you can see all the attributes he has and the potential. Joe Rothwell in short spurts today was much more positive with the ball than he was in midweek. There’s loads to come from this group. Some have taken an opportunity, some will be frustrated and will want to do a bit more.”