Philippe Clement lifts lid on key Rangers decision and reveals Jack Butland trait after error
Rangers manager Philippe Clement felt compelled to start striker Cyriel Dessers against Dundee United as a reward for the Nigerian’s hard work and strike against Manchester United.
Dessers netted Rangers’ third goal in Sunday’s Premiership 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice with a sweet left-footed finish to build upon the excellent goal he grabbed at Old Trafford in the Europa League during the midweek.
The 30-year-old has lost his status as Rangers’ main striker to Hamza Igamane this season and has been linked with a move away from the club in this transfer window. However, Dessers has reminded Clement of his value to the team recently with five goals in three games, and he was given the nod alongside Igamane in a 4-4-2 formation.
On selecting Dessers on Tayside, Clement explained: “You saw the reaction after the game against Man Utd. I spoke before the game with them, that those are the moments you can become heroes. I think Cyriel felt it that way, scoring and he was waiting already a few weeks to get chances or more minutes.
“That's normal, but he kept on working hard and with the right mentality. That's why I started him also today with Hamza, because he deserved it and he took also the moment.”
Clement was also pleased with the reaction of his goalkeeper Jack Butland after scoring an own goal with a sclaffed punch during the defeat by Man Utd. The 31-year-ol made a couple of smart stops to help Rangers win for only the fourth time away from home in the league this season.
“Scrutiny, it's part of being a goalkeeper, or a centre-back,” said Clement.” If you make a mistake and you get a goal, people say all the things you do wrong. So that's part of football. So that doesn't bother Jack. I'm happy he's back.
“I'm happy also with Liam Kelly, what he's been doing in the time that Jack was injured. That's what you need for a club like Rangers, to have two good players in each position.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.