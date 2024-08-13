It was one of many memorable European nights at Ibrox in late 2022, but as those in attendance at Rangers’ dramatic 3-0 second leg win over Union Saint-Gilloise will attest - it was one of the best.

Facing an uphill battle after losing 2-0 in the first leg in Belgium, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side had to invoke the spirit of their unforgettable Europa League run from the previous campaign if they were to progress to the next stage of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

And it was a task both players and fans alike responded to, blowing away the Belgian Pro League outfit on a raucous night in Govan.

It took until the stroke of half-time to break the deadline, but James Tavernier had Ibrox rocking when he reduced the deficit with a well-taken penalty before new signings Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman introduced themselves to Ibrox to send the Gers through the final qualifying stage of the UEFA Champions League against PSV Eindhoven.

But where are the players from that famous night at Ibrox now? Only two remain from the starting XI, while the other nine have left for pastures new.

GK: Jon McLaughlin Signed on a free transfer from Sunderland, McLaughlin started the 22/23 season as Rangers' first-choice goalkeeper. After a disastrous Old Firm performance though, he lost his spot and ended up as third choice goalkeeper under Philippe Clement. Was released in the summer and is still looking for a new club.

RB: James Tavernier The Gers captain is still with the club, despite intense speculation around his future in the summer.

CB: Connor Goldson The big centre-back was a mainstay for Rangers for six seasons, but departed the club this summer for an undisclosed fee to join Cypriot side Aris Limassol.