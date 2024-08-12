Full details ahead of Scottish club’s Champions League second leg against Ukrainian giants

Rangers will hope to make it to the play-off round of the Champions League on Tuesday evening when they take on Dynamo Kyiv in the second leg of their qualifier at Hampden.

Following a 1-1 draw in Lublin, Poland, Rangers face the Ukrainian side with renewed optimism. They equalised right on the stroke of full-time last week thanks to a close-range Cyriel Dessers strike and recorded their first competitive win of the season over the weekend when defeating Motherwell 2-1 at Hampden.

The national stadium will be Rangers' 'home' venue once again for match against Dynamo Kyiv, with Ibrox out of action due to delayed construction work at the stadium.

Last season Rangers overcame Servette at this stage before losing to Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven and while Philippe Clement's men are guaranteed a place in the Europa League league phase regardless of what happens in their Champions League matches, they will hope to overcome Dynamo Kyiv and book their place in the play-off round against either Salzburg or Twente.

Rangers welcome Dynamo Kyiv to Hampden on Tuesday night. | SNS Group

Rangers v Dynamo Kyiv match details

The second leg of the Champions League third qualifying round between Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv takes place on Tuesday, August 13 at 7.45pm BST. The tie is scheduled to take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow due to construction work taking place at Rangers' usual home stadium Ibrox.

Is Rangers v Dynamo Kyiv on TV?

Yes. BBC Scotland have picked up the rights for this match and will show the game live on their bespoke BBC Scotland channel. The programme begins at 7.30pm.

Rangers v Dynamo Kyiv live stream

RangersTV will show the match live for supporters outside of the UK. It costs £6 per month to subscribe to Rangers TV.

Rangers v Dynamo Kyiv team news