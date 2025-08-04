Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox on Tuesday. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen injury news: 11 out of Ibrox clash as Russell Martin dealt Ibrox blow

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Aug 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 13:38 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers v Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League qualifying round at Ibrox on Tuesday.

Rangers will look to take another step towards qualification for the Champions League as they face Viktoria Plzen in the first leg of the third qualifying round at Ibrox on Tuesday (kick-off: 7.45pm).

Russell Martin’s side enter the game on the back of a difficult Scottish Premiership opener against Motherwell on Saturday, where they drew 1-1 after James Tavernier’s early opener was cancelled out by Emmanuel Longelo arrowed strike three minutes from time at Fir Park.

As for their visitors Viktoria Plzen, they head to Govan refreshed having not played at the weekend. Their last game came against Servette in the Champions League second round qualifiers. A heated clash saw both sides end the game with 10 men, but it was Viktoria Plzen that edged through 3-2 on aggregate following a 3-1 second leg win in Geneva.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

The French defender has not been included in the Rangers squad for the competition, and is expected to leave the club this summer.

1. Clinton Nsiala - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

The French defender has not been included in the Rangers squad for the competition, and is expected to leave the club this summer.

Another who is expected to leave Rangers this summer, the Turkish full-back has been left out of the squad for the Champions League qualifiers.

2. Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

Another who is expected to leave Rangers this summer, the Turkish full-back has been left out of the squad for the Champions League qualifiers.

Out with an Achilles injury he picked up in last season's Europa League clash with Atletico Bilbao, and isn't expected to return until the turn of the year.

3. Dujon Sterling - Rangers - OUT

Out with an Achilles injury he picked up in last season's Europa League clash with Atletico Bilbao, and isn't expected to return until the turn of the year.

Sulc is set to leave Viktoria Plzen, and is on the verge of a move to Lyon. He is out of the game against Rangers.

4. Pavel Sulc - Viktoria Plzen - OUT

Sulc is set to leave Viktoria Plzen, and is on the verge of a move to Lyon. He is out of the game against Rangers.

