Rangers will step up their pre-season preparations with a clash against Dutch giants Ajax this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Philippe Clement’s Rangers side will continue their preparations for the 24/25 Scottish Premiership season this weekend as they head to the Netherlands for a pre-season clash with Eredivisie giants Ajax.

The first of four games to be played over the next fortnight, the Gers started their summer schedule with a 0-0 draw against Belgian side Standard Liege behind closed doors, where new signings Jefte and Clinton Nsiala grabbed their first minutes in royal blue.

However, fans will be hoping to get a glimpse of more of Rangers’ new-look squad again this weekend when the take on the European giants at Sportpark Mulderssingel in the Dutch town of Wezep. Due to the small capacity of the venue, only a few hundred tickets are expected to be made available to Rangers supporters, meaning many will be looking to catch the game in the comfort of their home.

The game against Ajax will be the final friendly to take place in Netherlands before the side travel home to Scotland to face Manchester United at Murrayfield on Saturday, July 20. Clement’s squad will then take in a friendly with EFL League One side Birmingham City, before jetting off to Europe again to face Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin in the German capital. They will then return home to begin their Scottish Premiership campaign with a trip to Hearts on August 3.

Where: Sportpark Mulderssingel, Wezep, Netherlands, Saturday 13 July, 3pm UK time.

