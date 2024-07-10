A round-up of some of the friendlies that took pace on Wednesday night

Celtic were involved in a ten-goal thriller in their latest pre-season friendly, defeating Queen's Park 6-4 at Lesser Hampden.

Kyogo Furuhashi scored a hat-trick and captain for the night Matt O'Riley also got on the scoresheet, alongside Oh Hyeon-Gyu and 18-year-old midfielder Francis Turley. However, manager Brendan Rodgers will have been less than impressed by some of the defending against the Championship outfit, who netted through Ruari Paton, Dom Thomas, Louis Longridge and Tyrece McDonnell.

Celtic will now head across to the United States for three further friendlies against DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea before they begin the defence of their Premiership crown against Kilmarnock on August 4.

Oscar Cortes was eased back into action as Rangers played out a goalless friendly draw with Standard Liege in the Netherlands. The Colombian winger played 30 minutes of the game after five months out with a knee injury.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron was one of 23 players to feature but there was no run-out for the likes of captain James Tavernier and midfielder Todd Cantwell, who have both been linked with summer moves.

There was a change of plan in the north-east after the friendly between Peterhead and Aberdeen, originally scheduled for Balmoor Stadium, was relocated to Cormack Park due to heavy rain at the home of the Blue Toon.

The Dons ran out 4-0 winners at their training base, with Ester Sokler netting a double, plus goals from Graeme Shinnie and Alfie Bavidge. Peterhead were forced to play in Aberdeen away kit as they were unable to get their home shirts down from the flood-hit Aberdeenshire coast.

Dundee signed off their pre-season campaign ahead of Saturday's Premier Sports Cup opener against Bonnyrigg Rose with a 2-0 win away at Dunfermline Athletic.