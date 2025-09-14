Rangers decide Russell Martin fate after Hearts defeat as fans make feelings known
Russell Martin retains the backing of the Rangers board despite fans furiously calling for his dismissal during and after the 2-0 home defeat to Hearts on Saturday.
A Lawrence Shankland double gave the Gorgie side their first win at Ibrox in 11 years and left Gers supporters incandescent with rage at the worst start to a league campaign in 47 years.
Four draws and a defeat in the first five William Hill Premiership games has left Rangers in 10th place in the table and fed-up fans chanted for Martin to be dismissed throughout the afternoon while boos echoed around the ground during another dismal performance.
There were also chants in support of Belgium midfielder Nicolas Raskin, left out of the squad and sitting in the stands amid a dispute with the former Southampton boss, who heard both Hearts and Rangers fans sing ‘sacked in the morning’ as the points headed to Tynecastle.
Martin, 39, has won only three of his 12 games in charge so far with the Light Blues bounced out of the Champions League qualifier by Club Brugge 9-1 on aggregate.
The under-fire Gers boss replied with a firm “no” when asked after the Hearts match if he was going to resign and when quizzed on the reaction from the fans, he said: “They’re entitled to their opinion, so I can’t come out here and criticise that. The fans are always entitled to their opinion.”
Martin will remain in post with the support of the club and will prepare for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Hibs at Ibrox next Saturday.
