Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action with a tough task against high-flying Hearts this Saturday, looking for their first league win of the season (kick-off: 3pm).

Four consecutive draws means that head coach Russell Martin has led Rangers to their worst start since 1983, though the same can’t be said for the man in the opposite dugout, with Hearts boss Derek McInnes leading his Tynecastle outfit to joint top of the league after an unbeaten start.

The home side go into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw with Glasgow rivals Celtic a fortnight ago, a result which Martin believed showed a willingness to fight for the badge. However, failure to beat the Jambos this weekend will put serious pressure on the head coach.

As for Hearts, a 2-1 comeback win over Livingston secured their third win in four games, with the only blot on their copybook so far being a 3-3 draw with Motherwell in August.

Both bosses will head into the game in Govan with a number of injury concerns, though up to six players could be in line to make a return, with two others set to debut.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

Kenneth Vargas - Hearts - AVAILABLE The Costa Rican is available to play again following a hip injury having scored for his country in a 3-3 draw against Haiti this week.

Nico Raskin - Rangers - DOUBT Remained a Rangers player beyond the transfer deadline despite a fall-out with Russell Martin that saw him dropped for the draw with Celtic before the international break. Said he wanted to fight for his place while on Belgium duty earlier this week, however, the Rangers boss has confirmed that Raskin will not be in the squad to face Hearts.

Dujon Sterling - Rangers - OUT Won't be available again until the new year after suffering an Achilles tendon injury last April.