Rangers and Hearts have a number of injury worries ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox this weekend. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Rangers and Hearts have a number of injury worries ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox this weekend. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Rangers v Hearts injury news: 9 out, 4 doubts and two debuts as Martin and McInnes consider changes at Ibrox

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 10th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 09:19 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers v Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action with a tough task against high-flying Hearts this Saturday, looking for their first league win of the season (kick-off: 3pm).

Four consecutive draws means that head coach Russell Martin has led Rangers to their worst start since 1983, though the same can’t be said for the man in the opposite dugout, with Hearts boss Derek McInnes leading his Tynecastle outfit to joint top of the league after an unbeaten start.

The home side go into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw with Glasgow rivals Celtic a fortnight ago, a result which Martin believed showed a willingness to fight for the badge. However, failure to beat the Jambos this weekend will put serious pressure on the head coach.

As for Hearts, a 2-1 comeback win over Livingston secured their third win in four games, with the only blot on their copybook so far being a 3-3 draw with Motherwell in August.

Both bosses will head into the game in Govan with a number of injury concerns, though up to six players could be in line to make a return, with two others set to debut.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

The Costa Rican is available to play again following a hip injury having scored for his country in a 3-3 draw against Haiti this week.

1. Kenneth Vargas - Hearts - AVAILABLE

The Costa Rican is available to play again following a hip injury having scored for his country in a 3-3 draw against Haiti this week. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Remained a Rangers player beyond the transfer deadline despite a fall-out with Russell Martin that saw him dropped for the draw with Celtic before the international break. Said he wanted to fight for his place while on Belgium duty earlier this week, however, the Rangers boss has confirmed that Raskin will not be in the squad to face Hearts.

2. Nico Raskin - Rangers - DOUBT

Remained a Rangers player beyond the transfer deadline despite a fall-out with Russell Martin that saw him dropped for the draw with Celtic before the international break. Said he wanted to fight for his place while on Belgium duty earlier this week, however, the Rangers boss has confirmed that Raskin will not be in the squad to face Hearts. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Won't be available again until the new year after suffering an Achilles tendon injury last April.

3. Dujon Sterling - Rangers - OUT

Won't be available again until the new year after suffering an Achilles tendon injury last April. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Continues to be dogged by a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out until later this month, as per to reports.

4. Calem Nieuwenhof - Hearts - OUT

Continues to be dogged by a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out until later this month, as per to reports. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HeartsTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice