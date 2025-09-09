Rangers new signings star on international duty with four-goal cameo off bench and free-kick stunner

New Ibrox arrivals put on a show for their countries

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers new signings have been making their mark on international duty with one netting four goals off the bench and another scoring a free-kick stunner.

Derek Cornelius, who joined Rangers on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan from Marseille, was handed his 36th cap for Canada in the friendly match against Wales on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Rangers signing Derek Cornelius scores a free-kick for Canada in the 1-0 win over Wales at Swansea.com Stadium. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 27-year-old lined up at left centre-back for Jesse Marsch's side at the Swansea.com Stadium but proved to be the unlikely matchwinner with a stunning dead ball effort four minutes before half-time.

Cornelius curled the ball over the Wales wall from 25 yards and beyond goalkeeper Adam Davies with his left foot to score his first goal for his country and seal a 1-0 victory.

Meanwhile, another Rangers summer arrival produced a stunning cameo appearance for Norway in their incredible 11-1 victory over Moldova in Oslo.

Thelo Aasgaard stepped off the bench in the 64th minute with his side already 6-0 up in their World Cup qualifier at the Ullevaal Stadion. The midfielder, who joined Rangers from Luton Town in July for a reported £3.5 million, went on to add four more goals of his own with strikes in the 67th and 76th minute followed by a penalty in the 79th to bring up his hat-trick before completing his remarkable haul in the 91st minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Rangers signing Thelo Aasgaard celebrates scoring his first of four goals for Norway in the 11-1 win over Moldova. (Photo by FREDRIK VARFJELL/NTB/AFP via Getty Images) | NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland played almost the full 90 minutes and helped himself to five goals while Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard was also on target for the rampant hosts. Norway even scored at both ends with Moldova's scant consolation credited as a Leo Østigård own goal.