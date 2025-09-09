Rangers new signings star on international duty with four-goal cameo off bench and free-kick stunner
Rangers new signings have been making their mark on international duty with one netting four goals off the bench and another scoring a free-kick stunner.
Derek Cornelius, who joined Rangers on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan from Marseille, was handed his 36th cap for Canada in the friendly match against Wales on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old lined up at left centre-back for Jesse Marsch's side at the Swansea.com Stadium but proved to be the unlikely matchwinner with a stunning dead ball effort four minutes before half-time.
Cornelius curled the ball over the Wales wall from 25 yards and beyond goalkeeper Adam Davies with his left foot to score his first goal for his country and seal a 1-0 victory.
Meanwhile, another Rangers summer arrival produced a stunning cameo appearance for Norway in their incredible 11-1 victory over Moldova in Oslo.
Thelo Aasgaard stepped off the bench in the 64th minute with his side already 6-0 up in their World Cup qualifier at the Ullevaal Stadion. The midfielder, who joined Rangers from Luton Town in July for a reported £3.5 million, went on to add four more goals of his own with strikes in the 67th and 76th minute followed by a penalty in the 79th to bring up his hat-trick before completing his remarkable haul in the 91st minute.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland played almost the full 90 minutes and helped himself to five goals while Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard was also on target for the rampant hosts. Norway even scored at both ends with Moldova's scant consolation credited as a Leo Østigård own goal.
Elsewhere, Rangers playmaker Nedim Bajrami played 67 minutes from the start as Albania claimed a 1-0 win over Latvia in a World Cup qualifier in Tirana while Findlay Curtis made his Scotland Under-21 debut in a 2-0 defeat to Portugal at Fir Park, Motherwell.
