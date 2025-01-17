Rangers welcome fifth-tier Fraserburgh to Ibrox this weekend as they look to progress into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday (kick off: 2.15pm).

Philippe Clement’s team were impressive in midweek as they ran out deserved 3-0 winners against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership thanks to strikes from Hamza Igamane, Leon Balogun and Cyriel Dessers.

The Belgian boss was able to welcome back both Balogun and captain James Tavernier to his squad for Wednesday’s clash at Ibrox and must have felt like his recent injury issues were beginning to ease. However, ahead of Sunday’s visit of Highland Football League side Fraserburgh, Clement has been dealt two fresh injuries, while transfer rumours continue to swirl around both Rabbi Matondo and Kieran Dowell.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman bring you all the latest Rangers team news:

1 . Naraysho Kasanwirjo - OUT Rangers' on-loan defender is expected to be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Tom Lawrence - Rangers - OUT Still struggling with a hamstring injury and is not expected to to play any part against Fraserburgh. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Jack Butland - DOUBT Rangers boss Philippe Clement has confirmed Butland could make his return to the squad this weekend following an 'internal bleed' at new year. The Belgian said Butland is "hoping to be in the squad for Sunday." | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales