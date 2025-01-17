Rangers head coach Philippe Clement has confirmed he has two fresh injury blows. Cr: SNS Group.Rangers head coach Philippe Clement has confirmed he has two fresh injury blows. Cr: SNS Group.
Rangers head coach Philippe Clement has confirmed he has two fresh injury blows. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers v Fraserburgh injury news: 6 out as Philippe Clement reveals fresh injury blow and transfer exits loom

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST

Rangers are set to be without six first team players for the visit of Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Rangers welcome fifth-tier Fraserburgh to Ibrox this weekend as they look to progress into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday (kick off: 2.15pm).

Philippe Clement’s team were impressive in midweek as they ran out deserved 3-0 winners against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership thanks to strikes from Hamza Igamane, Leon Balogun and Cyriel Dessers.

The Belgian boss was able to welcome back both Balogun and captain James Tavernier to his squad for Wednesday’s clash at Ibrox and must have felt like his recent injury issues were beginning to ease. However, ahead of Sunday’s visit of Highland Football League side Fraserburgh, Clement has been dealt two fresh injuries, while transfer rumours continue to swirl around both Rabbi Matondo and Kieran Dowell.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman bring you all the latest Rangers team news:

Rangers' on-loan defender is expected to be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

1. Naraysho Kasanwirjo - OUT

Rangers' on-loan defender is expected to be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Still struggling with a hamstring injury and is not expected to to play any part against Fraserburgh.

2. Tom Lawrence - Rangers - OUT

Still struggling with a hamstring injury and is not expected to to play any part against Fraserburgh. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Rangers boss Philippe Clement has confirmed Butland could make his return to the squad this weekend following an 'internal bleed' at new year. The Belgian said Butland is "hoping to be in the squad for Sunday."

3. Jack Butland - DOUBT

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has confirmed Butland could make his return to the squad this weekend following an 'internal bleed' at new year. The Belgian said Butland is "hoping to be in the squad for Sunday." | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rangers' Danilo was forced off with a shoulder injury during the 3-0 win over Aberdeen and will miss this weekend game.

4. Danilo - OUT

Rangers' Danilo was forced off with a shoulder injury during the 3-0 win over Aberdeen and will miss this weekend game. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FraserburghTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice