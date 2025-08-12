Rangers’ worst start to a league season for 35 years has evidenced the clear need for more squad surgery, despite an already hectic summer at Ibrox.
There’s already been a huge turnover in players after the squad was bolstered by several new signings, with new head coach Russell Martin recruiting Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez, Djeidi Gassama, Mikey Moore and Oliver Antman, while Leon Balogun, Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Robin Pröpper have all departed for pastures new.
More work is expected in the transfer window though, with Rangers boss Martin admitting: “We’ll definitely keep looking for that and maybe an experienced body would help the guys in big moments. If you can find the right one, in that sense, great.”
Here, we take a look at 14 players who could leave Rangers this summer - and four who are expected to stay.
