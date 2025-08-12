How will Russell Martin's squad at Rangers look come September 2? Cr: Andrew Milligan.placeholder image
How will Russell Martin's squad at Rangers look come September 2? Cr: Andrew Milligan. | Andrew Milligan

Rangers transfers: 14 players who could depart Ibrox and 4 who won't - including ex-Everton man

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th Aug 2025, 16:50 BST

Here are 14 Rangers players who could depart Ibrox this summer - and four that are likely to stay

Rangers’ worst start to a league season for 35 years has evidenced the clear need for more squad surgery, despite an already hectic summer at Ibrox.

There’s already been a huge turnover in players after the squad was bolstered by several new signings, with new head coach Russell Martin recruiting Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez, Djeidi Gassama, Mikey Moore and Oliver Antman, while Leon Balogun, Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Robin Pröpper have all departed for pastures new.

More work is expected in the transfer window though, with Rangers boss Martin admitting: “We’ll definitely keep looking for that and maybe an experienced body would help the guys in big moments. If you can find the right one, in that sense, great.”

Here, we take a look at 14 players who could leave Rangers this summer - and four who are expected to stay.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Highly-rated as a teenager, King has been unable to find a place for himself in Rangers' first team squad and was farmed out on loan to Queen's Park in the second-half of last season. Reported to have turned down a move to Wycombe Wanderers already, he feels destined for the Ibrox exit door, be it on loan or on a permanent basis.

1. Leon King - COULD LEAVE

Highly-rated as a teenager, King has been unable to find a place for himself in Rangers' first team squad and was farmed out on loan to Queen's Park in the second-half of last season. Reported to have turned down a move to Wycombe Wanderers already, he feels destined for the Ibrox exit door, be it on loan or on a permanent basis. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Has forced his way back into the Rangers starting XI, but Russell Martin admitted earlier this month that the club have had a bid for Dessers. There's no guarantees he'll still be a Rangers player come September 2.

2. Cyriel Dessers - COULD LEAVE

Has forced his way back into the Rangers starting XI, but Russell Martin admitted earlier this month that the club have had a bid for Dessers. There's no guarantees he'll still be a Rangers player come September 2. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rangers want him to stay, and it does feel unlikely he will leave. However, he had reported interest from Turkey during the summer and is into the last year of his deal at Ibrox, so it can't be completely ruled out.

3. John Souttar - COULD LEAVE

Rangers want him to stay, and it does feel unlikely he will leave. However, he had reported interest from Turkey during the summer and is into the last year of his deal at Ibrox, so it can't be completely ruled out. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Linked with a £5million return to Brazil with Palmeiras on Monday. His departure would leave Rangers short at left-back, however, so that is one to watch.

4. Jefte - COULD LEAVE

Linked with a £5million return to Brazil with Palmeiras on Monday. His departure would leave Rangers short at left-back, however, so that is one to watch. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:IbroxRussell MartinTransfer rumoursMikey Moore
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice