Rangers’ worst start to a league season for 35 years has evidenced the clear need for more squad surgery, despite an already hectic summer at Ibrox.

There’s already been a huge turnover in players after the squad was bolstered by several new signings, with new head coach Russell Martin recruiting Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez, Djeidi Gassama, Mikey Moore and Oliver Antman, while Leon Balogun, Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Robin Pröpper have all departed for pastures new.

More work is expected in the transfer window though, with Rangers boss Martin admitting: “We’ll definitely keep looking for that and maybe an experienced body would help the guys in big moments. If you can find the right one, in that sense, great.”

Here, we take a look at 14 players who could leave Rangers this summer - and four who are expected to stay.

1 . Leon King - COULD LEAVE Highly-rated as a teenager, King has been unable to find a place for himself in Rangers' first team squad and was farmed out on loan to Queen's Park in the second-half of last season. Reported to have turned down a move to Wycombe Wanderers already, he feels destined for the Ibrox exit door, be it on loan or on a permanent basis.

2 . Cyriel Dessers - COULD LEAVE Has forced his way back into the Rangers starting XI, but Russell Martin admitted earlier this month that the club have had a bid for Dessers. There's no guarantees he'll still be a Rangers player come September 2.

3 . John Souttar - COULD LEAVE Rangers want him to stay, and it does feel unlikely he will leave. However, he had reported interest from Turkey during the summer and is into the last year of his deal at Ibrox, so it can't be completely ruled out.