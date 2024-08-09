Rangers’ temporary stint at Hampden Park gets underway on Saturday as Philippe Clement’s side take on Motherwell in Mount Florida in the Scottish Premiership (kick off: 3pm).

The Gers rescued a morale boosting 1-1 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in their UEFA Champions League qualifier in midweek, with Cyriel Dessers’ 94th minute equaliser placing them firmly in the driving seat ahead of next Tuesday’s second leg.

Clement will hope the result can give his side a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the game after their Scottish Premiership campaign started with an underwhelming 0-0 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle last week. The Belgian boss will be without winger Oscar Cortes for the next five weeks, however, he will be boosted by the return of Dujon Sterling, after he made an appearance off bench in midweek.

There’s a selection dilemma for the Rangers boss in the central defensive positions, with John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Ben Davies and new signing Robin Propper all jostling for a spot in the starting XI. But how likely is the new Dutch defender to win the battle to start the game?

The Scotsman predicts how Rangers will line up for their first ‘home’ game of the season against Motherwell on Saturday.

1 . GK: Jack Butland The Rangers number one will continue in between the sticks for Philippe Clement's side. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier With speculation around his future dampening down, the Gers skipper will start at full-back against Motherwell. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: John Souttar A regular feature in Rangers' back four, Souttar is almost guaranteed a start at present. | SNS Group Photo Sales