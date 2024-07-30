Here are all the latest Scottish transfer stories this Tuesday morning. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Here are all the latest Scottish transfer stories on Tuesday morning, with Rangers, Celtic and Hearts all on the agenda.

Dundee given encouragement in ambitious move for EPL defender

Tony Docherty could be set to bolster his defence ahead of the Dee’s mouth-watering opening day clash against Dundee United this weekend. Dundee are understood to be hopeful of adding to their backline and have targeted Everton academy product Reece Welch on a season-long loan deal. The 20-year-old defender spent time with Forest Green Rovers last term, playing 20 games for the EFL side and is now looking for more first team exposure in the new season. The arrival of Jake O’Brien has pushed him further down the pecking order at Goodison Park and, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Sean Dyche is open to allowing the player to depart temporarily, with Dundee now officially registering their interest.

Hoops flop linked to Serie A transfer

Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke could be set to end his disappointing spell at Celtic Park, with clubs in Italy circling for his signature. The centre-back moved to the east end of Glasgow last summer as part of a £3 million move from Swedish outfit Elfsborg that saw Brendan Rodgers say the player was “an exciting, talented young player who has great attributes and someone who I think is ready for the challenges that Celtic will bring.” However, the move has not worked out for both player or club after he played just 10 times last season. With Lagerbielke looking destined to depart after being linked with move to Genoa in the January transfer window, a move to Serie A could be on the cards again, with Verona and Parma showing interest in the 24-year-old.

Goldson exit confirmed by Rangers

Rangers have confirmed the departure of long-serving defender Connor Goldson, with the player joining Cypriot side Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee. The transfer brings down the curtain on the player’s six-year association with the club he first joined as one of Steven Gerrard’s first signings in 2018. The ex-Brighton centre-back made over 300 appearances for the Gers, winning every domestic trophy during his time with the club and featuring heavily in the team that made in all the way to the Europa League final in 2022. A statement on the club’s website hailed the achievements of Goldson, who was awarded the John Greig CBE Achievement Award by the club last season, said: “Everyone at Rangers wishes him the very best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Old Firm blow as target linked to EFL transfer

Rangers and Celtic could be dealt a blow in the transfer market after it emerged a key target could be heading to the EFL Championship in a cut-price move. Bristol City striker Tommy Conway has been a player both Glasgow giants have held a strong interest in for a number of months, however, it was revealed yesterday that he was ‘in talks’ with Middlesbrough over the player’s signing as head coach Michael Carrick looks to bolster his forward line. Conway, who went to Euro 2024 with Scotland, has been training away from the Bristol City first team after refusing to sign a new deal at the club. Robins boss Liam Manning admits he still hopes to keep the player at Ashton Gate, but it appears like he will depart this window as he approaches the final year of his contract. His boss hinted a move could soon be on the cards, saying: "Tommy's coming in every day, working hard and doing what he needs to do. The staff are looking after him. There are bits going on behind the scenes but nothing is done as of yet so nothing at the moment."

Celtic exploring £15 million option as player edges towards departure

With just days to go until their Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock, Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is facing a fight to keep hold of two of his star players. Both Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley have been heavily linked with big money moves to the English Premier League this week, as Leicester City ‘weigh up’ a bid for Japanese international Hatate, while Southampton have already made an approach for O’Riley. The Danish international has previously worked with Saints boss Russell Martin during his time at MK Dons and the head coach is keen to reunite with the player after he scored 19 goals and provided 15 assists for the Scottish champions last season. According to The Sun, the Hoops have been offered a sweetener in the shape of £15 million rated Shea Charles as part of the deal. The 20-year-old former Manchester City youth has been touted over a potential loan move to Celtic Park with an option to make the transfer permanent in a deal that could see O’Riley head in the opposite direction.

Shankland ‘top’ of Rangers agenda with linked midfielder ‘set to leave’