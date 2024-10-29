Rangers sweat over availability of key men for Aberdeen trip but Philippe Clement boosted by one return

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Comment
Published 29th Oct 2024, 08:42 BST
Key defender Souttar among those battling to be fit

Rangers could be without six first-team players for Wednesday’s crunch Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie as manager Philippe Clement sweats over the fitness of key defender John Souttar.

The in-form Scotland centre-half missed last weekend’s narrow 2-1 league win at home to St Mirren and Clement admitted he is not sure whether Souttar will be fit for the trip to Aberdeen.

The Dons are currently second in the Premiership, six points ahead of Rangers, having won eight of their nine opening matches. The only team to take points off them this season are Celtic.

Rangers also have concerns over attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence, who was absent against the Buddies, while left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is a doubt as he recovers from a thigh tear. Brazilian striker Danilo is working his way back from a knee injury.

Philippe Clement takes his Rangers team to Pittodrie on Wednesday to face Aberdeen.placeholder image
Philippe Clement takes his Rangers team to Pittodrie on Wednesday to face Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Wingers Oscar Cortes and Rabbi Matondo are also set to miss out with muscle strains, although playmaker Ianis Hagi returns from a two-match suspension following his red card against St Johnstone earlier this month.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is expected to start for Rangers for the first time against his former club. The 22-year-old has become a mainstay in Clement’s team since moving to Ibrox from Pittodrie this summer.

A product of the Aberdeen youth academy, a fee has not yet been agreed for his switch to Rangers and has now gone to a tribunal, and Barron could receive a hostile reception from the Dons support, who were dismayed at seeing him move to one of their biggest rivals.

Aberdeen’s squad is in far better shape for this match, with only striker Pape Habib Gueye missing from the first-team squad.

