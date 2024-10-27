This banner from the Rangers fans lays bare their feelings right now. | SNS Group

Cerny bags the winner but fans are still fuming with situation at Ibrox

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having given themselves no margin for error, Rangers ensured they didn’t fall any further behind in the title race with this win over St Mirren.

In truth, though, this was another laborious, 90-minute slog, one that won’t fill the Rangers fans with huge amounts of confidence ahead of what is shaping up to be a pivotal midweek clash against Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren still haven’t won on this ground since November 1991 but more than contributed to an even contest and looked on course to earn a draw until Vaclav Cerny struck what proved to be the winner 20 minutes from time.

Even then there was further uncertainty for Rangers to endure, with every misplaced pass met with groans from an increasingly irritated home crowd. Manager Philippe Clement will have his work cut out trying to lick this team into shape for the trip to Pittodrie.

This banner from the Rangers fans lays bare their feelings right now. | SNS Group

The Rangers protests weren’t just aimed at events on the pitch, with more banners wheeled out just as there had been at Rugby Park last weekend. “Your ineptitude is destroying our club. Time for fans to force change,” was this week’s message, unfurled not long after Rangers had taken the lead for the first time.

The home side had started a league game without captain James Tavernier for the first time since May 2022 while John Souttar was also left out as a precaution. It left them with an unfamiliar looking backline and St Mirren were not slow to test their credentials, especially Toyosi Olusanya who gave Robin Propper a torrid time with his physicality and strong running. It was no huge surprise when Propper was removed about an hour into the contest after another unimpressive display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren were just getting comfortable in the early phases – Olusanya missed a great chance – when they fell behind. It was Rangers’ first meaningful attack and they made it count, Mohamed Diomande converting from close range after Ellery Balcombe had saved Nicolas Raskin’s drilled effort.

The goal ought to have given the home side the confidence to step up and dominate but instead they continued to look ponderous and error-strewn making it only a partial surprise when St Mirren equalised. It was a simple goal, Mark O’Hara’s corner headed beyond Jack Butland by Alex Gogic who had outmuscled Propper to create the opening. Butland raced from his goal to protest but neither the referee nor VAR entertained it.

He was not the only one complaining, a loud cacophony of boos greeting the half-time whistle following a Rangers performance that was flat and uninspiring. Nedim Bajrami and Cerny missed half-chances but beyond that St Mirren were barely tested. Hamza Igamane paid the price, hooked at half-time for Cyriel Dessers who saw a smart header saved by Balcombe.

The Rangers players celebrate Vaclav Cerny's winner. | SNS Group

St Mirren, though, were not going away quietly. Olusanya finished well but was miles offside and then fired in another effort that Butland saved well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers needed inspiration and it came from two of the figures often maligned around these parts. Tavernier was summoned from the bench and immediately brought an uptick in intensity, while Dessers was instrumental in what proved to be the winning goal.