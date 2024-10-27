Souttar and Lawrence are major doubts for Pittodrie trip

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement conceded Rangers would need to raise their level for the midweek trip to take on an Aberdeen side he recognised as showing title-winning form.

Rangers struggled to raise their game beyond mediocre in this hard-fought victory over St Mirren, Vaclav Cerny claiming a second-half winner after Mohamed Diomande’s opener had been cancelled out by Alex Gogic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement felt that the lacklustre performance could be partially explained by the fact he started seven of his summer recruits – James Tavernier began on the bench – but acknowledged that his team would need to cut out the “sloppy” play if they were to win at Pittodrie.

Philippe Clement congratulates his Rangers matchwinner Vaclav Cerny. | SNS Group

He said: “We need to be better than today. We need to be at the level we were at on Thursday (for the Europa League win over FCSB). But it's a totally different game.

“They (Aberdeen) have made an exceptional start, if you see the amount of points they have. So it's going to be a big challenge and I'm looking forward to that.

“I know the atmosphere from last season so it's a good place to go. We had a really good night there last season and I want to repeat that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Aberdeen could be considered title contenders this season, Clement praised the start made by Jimmy Thelin’s side but with the caveat that it was still very early in the campaign.

“Well, if they keep this level all season then they will be in contention for that,” he added. “But it's still 29 games until the end of the season so it's still a long way to go.”

John Souttar and Tom Lawrence both missed the St Mirren match and Clement conceded there were no guarantees either would return on Wednesday night.

Rangers' Mohamed Diomande, Cyriel Dessers and Nicolas Raskin celebrate at full time. | SNS Group

“John couldn't play today. Our medical staff and performance staff were really clear that if we put him on the pitch it was a big risk for an injury. So that's why I didn't do it. Will he be okay for Wednesday? That I will see in the next few days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether Lawrence would be available he added: “I don't know if he (will be), to be honest.”

Clement was also honest enough to admit his team had been poor in the first half against St Mirren but felt they improved the longer the game went on.

He added: “There were moments that it was too slow, too sloppy. We started today with seven players who are new this season. We're now almost at the end of October. So, step by step we try to integrate them into the squad and get them used to their teammates, to the club, to the expectations on and off the field. So that's a work in progress.

“The second half was for me much better, with more urgency, more quality also on the ball, and a higher tempo and better chances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. | SNS Group

St Mirren came into the match having lost 4-0 to Hearts last weekend but manager Stephen Robinson was much happier with what he got from his players in this one.

“Today I got the reaction I wanted,” said the St Mirren manager. “We’re on a sticky run, of course, but if we get performances like that, which is now the standard that's set, we will be fine.