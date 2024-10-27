Rangers issue concerning update on duo ahead of Aberdeen as Philippe Clement answers title challenger poser
Philippe Clement conceded Rangers would need to raise their level for the midweek trip to take on an Aberdeen side he recognised as showing title-winning form.
Rangers struggled to raise their game beyond mediocre in this hard-fought victory over St Mirren, Vaclav Cerny claiming a second-half winner after Mohamed Diomande’s opener had been cancelled out by Alex Gogic.
Clement felt that the lacklustre performance could be partially explained by the fact he started seven of his summer recruits – James Tavernier began on the bench – but acknowledged that his team would need to cut out the “sloppy” play if they were to win at Pittodrie.
He said: “We need to be better than today. We need to be at the level we were at on Thursday (for the Europa League win over FCSB). But it's a totally different game.
“They (Aberdeen) have made an exceptional start, if you see the amount of points they have. So it's going to be a big challenge and I'm looking forward to that.
“I know the atmosphere from last season so it's a good place to go. We had a really good night there last season and I want to repeat that.”
Asked if Aberdeen could be considered title contenders this season, Clement praised the start made by Jimmy Thelin’s side but with the caveat that it was still very early in the campaign.
“Well, if they keep this level all season then they will be in contention for that,” he added. “But it's still 29 games until the end of the season so it's still a long way to go.”
John Souttar and Tom Lawrence both missed the St Mirren match and Clement conceded there were no guarantees either would return on Wednesday night.
“John couldn't play today. Our medical staff and performance staff were really clear that if we put him on the pitch it was a big risk for an injury. So that's why I didn't do it. Will he be okay for Wednesday? That I will see in the next few days.”
On whether Lawrence would be available he added: “I don't know if he (will be), to be honest.”
Clement was also honest enough to admit his team had been poor in the first half against St Mirren but felt they improved the longer the game went on.
He added: “There were moments that it was too slow, too sloppy. We started today with seven players who are new this season. We're now almost at the end of October. So, step by step we try to integrate them into the squad and get them used to their teammates, to the club, to the expectations on and off the field. So that's a work in progress.
“The second half was for me much better, with more urgency, more quality also on the ball, and a higher tempo and better chances.”
St Mirren came into the match having lost 4-0 to Hearts last weekend but manager Stephen Robinson was much happier with what he got from his players in this one.
“Today I got the reaction I wanted,” said the St Mirren manager. “We’re on a sticky run, of course, but if we get performances like that, which is now the standard that's set, we will be fine.
“I'll only play people that will run and die for the football club, and I got every ounce out of them today. And arguably there's not many Rangers fans who will say we didn't deserve something out of the game. Tough times don't last. Tough people do.”
