How will Rangers line up against Union Berlin this weekend? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers jet off to German capital to take on Union Berlin in their final pre-season this weekend.

Rangers will jet off to Berlin this weekend for their final pre-season clash against Union Berlin boosted by the season-long loan signing of Wolfsburg forward Vaclav Cerny.

With the 24/25 Scottish Premiership campaign just a week away, the Gers will head to the Germany capital looking to brighten their spirits after a difficult pre-season campaign that has included a clutch of defeats, transfer requests and frustration in the transfer market.

Belgian boss Philippe Clement admitted last week that the Ibrox giants must sell before they can buy this summer, however, the head coach could see movement in the coming weeks if the expected departures of Connor Goldson, Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi are confirmed.

Rangers have been able to add seven new additions this summer, but with a number of long-serving players also departing, Clement is desperately seeing further reinforcements as he prepares his side for the season opener against Hearts on August 4.

However, the current squad will still be given one final chance to convince the Belgian that they can be part of his team in the coming weeks and months with a pre-season trip to Germany this Saturday. But who will start at Stadion An der Alten Försterei - and will new signing Cerny be handed a starting berth?

The Scotsman predicts how Rangers will line up against Union Berlin in Germany this weekend.

Will James Tavernier start for Rangers this weekend - or will Dujon Sterling return at full-back? | SNS Group

GK: Jack Butland

Was rested for the midweek defeat at Birmingham City, but will almost certainly start this weekend’s game in Berlin as Clement ensures his number one is sharp as possible heading into the Scottish Premiership opener against Hearts.

RB: Dujon Sterling

Wasn’t left out of the starting line up on Wednesday after James Tavernier was handed a surprise despite rumours of an imminent departure. The Belgian boss look to give the captain some much needed minutes with the beginning of the campaign due to start, but we think he will give Sterling the nod ahead of next week’s campaign opener.

CB: John Souttar

Now Rangers first choice centre-back, pending the departure of Goldson, the Scotland international will likely be tasked with leading the defence. He will start the game as Clement looks to build some chemistry with his back line.

CB: Ben Davies

Largely a fringe player throughout his time at Ibrox, the ex-Liverpool man may be tasked with playing more regularly in the opening weeks of the campaign. As one of the club’s senior defenders, he is likely to start and will battle with Leon Balogun for a starting berth next weekend.

LB: Ridvan Yilmaz

Played 75 minutes against Birmingham City and will be going head-to-head with summer signing Jefte for a starting spot this term. The Turkish left-back has less minutes in his legs than the Brazilian, so will likely be given a chance to build extra fitness this weekend.

CM: Connor Barron

A bright spark in a largely worrying pre-season campaign, the ex-Aberdeen man has played himself into contention to start the campaign against Hearts the following weekend, so should be in the XI for the weekend game in Berlin.

CM: Mohamed Diomande

As the Gers first choice midfielder, the Ivorian will be played alongside Barron as Clement looks to build a relationship between the pair.

RW: Scott Wright

Has featured throughout pre-season for the Light Blues, despite being linked strongly with a move to the EFL Championship with Sheffield Wednesday. Scored against Birmingham after coming on as a substitute and we feel he will be giving an another chance to shine at the weekend.

AM: Alex Lowry

While Tom Lawrence will be hoping to get more minutes in his legs, Saturday’s game against Union gives the young Rangers attacker another opportunity to get some much needed minutes into his legs after an injury hit 23/24 season. With Todd Cantwell handing in a transfer request, Lowry will be needed in the opening weeks of the campaign.

LW: Oscar Cortes

Has largely been involved throughout the pre-season campaign as aims to build much needed match fitness following a hamstring injury that ended his campaign early last term. Will continue on the left.

CF: Cyriel Dessers