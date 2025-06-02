One of Rangers key players has rumoured interest from the EPL after his strong Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers are facing a battle to hang on to one of their key players this summer after transfer interest from the English Premier League emerged over the weekend.

Everton are believed to have ‘identified’ 23-year-old midfielder Mohamed Diomande for transfer after his impressive season at Ibrox, with to a new report from the Daily Express claiming the Toffees have ‘serious intent to drive up the table’ after ending last season strongly following the return of Scottish head coach David Moyes.

With the club set to enter a new era in their new 52,000 seater stadium, Everton are targeting reinforcements in central midfield, with Abdoulaye Doucoure departing upon the expiration of his contract, while Orel Mangala is also returning to Lyon following his season-long loan spell with the Blues.

Rangers' Mohammed Diomande celebrates during success on Sunday at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Sunday March 16, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Celtic. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

This has led them to eye up a potential offer for Ivorian midfielder Diomande, with the Rangers star targeted after he provided 12 goal contributions in all competitions last season, while it is understood Everton are also attracted by the player’s versatility in the centre of the park.

The Merseyside outfit are thought to also be interested in strengthening their options at right-back and right-wing, with the club hoping to tie up deals as early as possible during the summer transfer window, potential leaving ex-Rangers academy product Nathan Patterson in limbo over his future.

Rangers, who are set to enter a new era themselves following the recent take over from Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, will be reluctant to lose the Ivory Coast international who has been a key figure for the club since joining from Nordsjaelland in January 2024. Originally signing for the club on loan, Diomande joined the Light Blues permanently last summer in a deal worth a reported £4.3million.

Heading in the opposite direction, new Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell will officially begin his new role at Ibrox this morning after leaving Everton, just four days on from confirmation of the club’s takeover. With major changes expected at the club this summer, Thelwell’s first job will be to come to a conclusion on his preferred managerial candidate alongside new club chairman Cavenagh, with a decision likely to be made this week.