Rangers 'set' to appoint ex-Manchester United man - but role will only be temporary
Rangers are set to appoint former Manchester United director of operations Jim Liggett into a senior Ibrox role.
According to Rangers Review, Liggett will take up the position of chief operating officer next month on an interim basis until the end of the season while the club searches for a permanent candidate.
Liggett was first employed by Manchester United in 2017 as head of security following more than 25 years working with Greater Manchester Police. He became director of operations at Old Trafford two years later and remained with the Premier League giants until his departure last month.
His move to Rangers will see him reunite with former Manchester United colleague Patrick Stewart, the current Ibrox chief executive officer, who spent 18 years at Old Trafford, lattery as interim CEO.
Rangers are undergoing significant change behind the scenes after being taken over by an American consortium this summer led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers.
The club is also reported to be nearing the appointment of a new chief commercial officer - a position which has remained vacant since the departure of Karim Virani in December 2024.
Robbie Thelwell, the son of Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell, is also joining the club as head of recruitment. The 26-year-old has been head of technical scouting and loan management at English Championship side Norwich City since July 2024.
He previously worked alongside his father at Wolverhampton Wanderers, spending four years between 2016 and 2020 in a scouting role for the Molineux club while Thelwell senior was employed as sporting director. He has also previously worked as a first-team scout with Aston Villa.
Everton’s head of emerging talent Nathan Fisher - who has also previously worked with Thelwell - is also poised to join Rangers as the club's new head scout.
