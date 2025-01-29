Rangers will bid to secure automatic qualification to the last 16 of the Europa League as they welcome Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise to Ibrox on Thursday night.

While a last 16 playoff spot is already secured, the Glasgow giants could go one better if they can emerge victorious at Ibrox, with a win potentially resulting in a top eight finish, should other results also go in their favour.

It’ll be no easy feat though, with their Belgian opposition looking to steal a last eight spot themselves and a number of key Rangers players expected to miss the game in Govan. Connor Barron, Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz are all injury doubts ahead of the game, while Ianis Hagi, Clinton Nsiala and new signing Rafael Fernandes are all ineligible.

There could be some good news for Philippe Clement though, after key duo John Souttar and Vaclav Cerny were pictured back in training on Wednesday. But is it too early for them to start?

Ahead of the game, The Scotsman predict the Rangers starting XI for the Europa League clash at Ibrox, using live photos from Wednesday’s training session.

1 . GK: Jack Butland The English goalkeeper will start at Ibrox ahead of Liam Kelly. | SNS Group

2 . RB: James Tavernier The captain has been part of many famous European nights and Ibrox, and will be hoping to add another to his collection on Thursday. | SNS Group

3 . CB: Robin Propper With several defenders injured or ineligible, the Dutch centre-back has become a mainstay of the Rangers backline. | SNS Group