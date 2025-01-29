Rangers head coach Philippe Clement could be boosted by the return of two key players for this Thursday's Europa League clash with Union Saint-Gillloise.Rangers head coach Philippe Clement could be boosted by the return of two key players for this Thursday's Europa League clash with Union Saint-Gillloise.
Rangers predicted XI vs Union SG: 2 changes as Philippe Clement handed double injury boost - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 16:01 BST

Here’s how The Scotsman predict Rangers will line up for the game against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday.

Rangers will bid to secure automatic qualification to the last 16 of the Europa League as they welcome Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise to Ibrox on Thursday night.

While a last 16 playoff spot is already secured, the Glasgow giants could go one better if they can emerge victorious at Ibrox, with a win potentially resulting in a top eight finish, should other results also go in their favour.

It’ll be no easy feat though, with their Belgian opposition looking to steal a last eight spot themselves and a number of key Rangers players expected to miss the game in Govan. Connor Barron, Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz are all injury doubts ahead of the game, while Ianis Hagi, Clinton Nsiala and new signing Rafael Fernandes are all ineligible.

There could be some good news for Philippe Clement though, after key duo John Souttar and Vaclav Cerny were pictured back in training on Wednesday. But is it too early for them to start?

Ahead of the game, The Scotsman predict the Rangers starting XI for the Europa League clash at Ibrox, using live photos from Wednesday’s training session.

The English goalkeeper will start at Ibrox ahead of Liam Kelly.

1. GK: Jack Butland

The English goalkeeper will start at Ibrox ahead of Liam Kelly. | SNS Group

The captain has been part of many famous European nights and Ibrox, and will be hoping to add another to his collection on Thursday.

2. RB: James Tavernier

The captain has been part of many famous European nights and Ibrox, and will be hoping to add another to his collection on Thursday. | SNS Group

With several defenders injured or ineligible, the Dutch centre-back has become a mainstay of the Rangers backline.

3. CB: Robin Propper

With several defenders injured or ineligible, the Dutch centre-back has become a mainstay of the Rangers backline. | SNS Group

Has been out with a groin injury for several weeks, but was spotted back in training on Wednesday morning and could be set to return with Clinton Nsiala ineligible and Leon Balogun doubtful.

4. CB: John Souttar

Has been out with a groin injury for several weeks, but was spotted back in training on Wednesday morning and could be set to return with Clinton Nsiala ineligible and Leon Balogun doubtful. | SNS Group

