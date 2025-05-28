Rangers offered transfer encouragement as Fabrizio Romano gives key update on summer target

Rangers have been credited with a transfer interest in the 83-cap England international.

Rangers have been handed an encouraging transfer update in their quest to rebuild the squad this summer after it emerged one of their rumoured transfer target is set to make a decision on his future this month.

Reports over the weekend claimed the the Ibrox giants are one of several clubs interested in Ajax and England midfielder Jordan Henderson, with the 34-year-old midfielder believed to be on the verge of a departure from the Eredivisie side following resignation of head coach Francesco Farioli last week.

The vastly experienced midfielder has impressed at Ajax after joining the club in January 2024 following a short spell at Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq, morphing into a key cog in their starting XI that qualified for the UEFA Champions League this season. His form has earned him a recall to the England squad too, with Thomas Tuchel including him in his first Three Lions squad earlier this year.

However, while the former Liverpool man has an option to extend his stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena by a further year, it is reported that Henderson is ready to explore his options this summer, with former club Sunderland and several Serie A sides said to be monitoring his situation alongside Rangers.

Ajax' Dutch midfielder Kian Fitz-Jim and Ajax's English midfielder #6 Jordan Henderson celebrate the victory of their team at the end of the Dutch Eredivisie football match between AFC Ajax and Feyenoord at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, on February 2, 2025. Ajax won 2-1 over Feyenoord. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The Ibrox giants have now been given further encouragement on Henderson after Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed he was close to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks. Writing on his official ‘X’ account, Romano said: “Henderson will decide his future this month; English midfielder has the option to trigger additional year at Ajax but has interest from Premier League and Serie A. Henderson had a top season captaining Ajax back to UCL and back in the England squad with Tuchel.”

It was claimed earlier in the week that the Light Blues may hold a trump card in their quest to tempt Henderson to Ibrox though, IF they opt to appoint his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard as their next manager. Henderson is believed to be top of the list of signings Gerrard would target should he be appointed, with De Telegraaf podcast ‘Kick-Off’ confirming his interest in his former teammate.

