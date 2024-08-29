Hearts 0-1 Viktoria Plzen: Naismith’s men fall meekly into Conference League after Tynecastle defeat

A sense of deja vu engulfed Tynecastle as Hearts yet again missed out on reaching the Europa League.

Two seasons ago, the Jambos were unable to take advantage of an out-of-sorts FC Zurich side in Gorgie, failing to overturn a one-goal deficit from the away first leg. It was the same here against Viktoria Plzen, with the Czechs prevailing 1-0 to progress into Friday's draw 2-0 on aggregate. Hearts will have to make do with the Europa Conference League, just like they did back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bluntly, that is very much their level. While far from swashbuckling, Viktoria Plzen are a well-drilled and tough unit that dealt pretty serenely with anything Hearts threw at them. There was frustration from the home fans that they were unable to create a clear-cut chance. They go into September still searching for a victory this season.

Lukas Cerv nets the winner for Viktoria Plzen against Hearts. | SNS Group

At least they can look forward to six more European nights in the Conference League. They will also find out their opponents on Friday. To make any sort of impact in the third tier of UEFA competition, they will need to improve. Naismith's team has gone backwards since the spring. One win in 11 competitive matches spanning back to last season is not good form, and there is creeping restlessness in the stands.

Hearts were without main striker Lawrence Shankland here, sidelined by a knee injury. Even out of form, they missed his composure, his presence. Liam Boyce and Kenneth Vargas never looked like scoring. Perhaps the Hearts faithful foresaw such a scenario in a premonition. Tynecastle wasn't its usual raucous self for such occasions.

Rich pickings were not to be had in an ugly first half of football. Plzen are a team more in the ilk of 6ft 8in former Czech striker Jan Koller than his easy-on-the-eye counterparts Patrik Berger and Karol Poborsky. Content to completely bypass their midfield, the visitors shelled the ball long to their beanpole target man Daniel Vasulin and worked from there. The problem was, Hearts were no prettier.

There were a couple of half-chances that fell the way of Vargas, but the Costa Rican could not take either of them, the most presentable being when Plzen keeper Marian Tvrdon mishandled a Gerald Taylor long throw into the forward's path. Alas, he scythed his effort over the bar.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith. | SNS Group

Plzen finished the first half the stronger of the two teams. Jorge Grant positioned himself well to block a netbound effort from Sampson Dweh. Then Vasulin came close just before the break, Taylor's sliding challenge denying him before rising to glance a Lukas Kalvach corner just wide of Craig Gordon's goal.

Refinement was required by both teams after the interval. Hearts returned with a little more vigour. James Penrice drilled in a cross into the Plzen box but there were no takers. The Czech backline was resolute, dealing with most things that came their way. Hearts needed a change of approach, perhaps time for either Yan Dhanda or Blair Spittal to come on and attempt to pick the lock.

Tynecastle was becoming agitated. A smattering of boos could be heard on the hour mark as Malachi Boateng passed the ball straight out of play in a promising position. A speculative attempt from Vargas sailed miles over the bar. Spittal, Dhanda and Yutaro Oda went out to warm up to cheers from the crowd. They could sense the tie slipping away from Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It so nearly did on 65 minutes. The ball was poked through to Vasulin but the gangly frame of Gordon got in the way, his outstretched hand saving a certain goal. It was vintage Gordon, the sort of save he has made such a distinguished career out of. Naismith then rolled the dice, bringing on Oda and Spittal for Grant and Penrice and moving to a 4-2-3-1 from a back three.

Hearts groundstaff fix the net at the break. | SNS Group

Dhanda appeared seven minutes later, on for the muted Boyce. Hearts then had their best moment on 74 minutes. Taylor's fierce effort slammed off the chest of Tvrdon and the rebound landed at Stephen Kingsley's feet. His low effort was goalbound until it met a forest of Plzen legs in the goalmouth. It was a huge intervention, as Plzen broke the deadlock a minute later.

Jan Kopic hurried down the right and shuttled the ball into the Hearts box. Matej Vydra miscued his shot and the ball landed at Vasulin, who hurdled a Cammy Devlin challenge and laid the ball back to Lukas Cerv. He showed admirable composure to drill the ball low past Gordon, running to his dugout and roaring in celebration. He and team-mates knew that was it.